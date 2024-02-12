The American Bakers Association (ABA) 2024 Convention is scheduled April 14–17 at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. The event—which consists of focused presentations, customer panels, networking sessions, and other programming for baking professionals—has announced some of the expert speakers scheduled to take the event stage.

On Sunday, April 14, Erik Qualman will deliver the opening keynote. Entitled “Digital Transformation: The Future of Innovation and Growth,” the presentation will tackle the opportunities, challenges, and myriad questions presented to industry leaders by the evolution of artificial intelligence, including:

how AI is revolutionizing the way we live and work and how your organization can harness AI

overcoming the challenges these new technologies present

striking the right balance between AI and the real world.

During his “Leading With Purpose: Leadership for Today” keynote on Monday, April 15, Ben Nemtin will discuss outdated vs. emerging leadership models. Expected takeaways include:

building a framework for connecting with team members around personal and professional goals

constructing a culture where team members feel comfortable asking for help

creating a feeling of purpose and trust within a team

becoming a servant leader to maximize potential

reigniting members’ commitment to the organization, and helping them feel the organization is committed to them

Visit the event page for more information about the 2024 ABA Convention and scheduled speakers.

Related: Former Congressional leaders to keynote ABA PAC Dinner