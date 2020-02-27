ABA announces keynote speakers at American Bakers PAC events at 2020 convention

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is honored to announce that political commentators, Mollie Ziegler Hemingway and Juan Williams, will serve as keynote speakers at the 2020 ABA Convention Political Action Committee (PAC) Townhall and Dinner.

As leading political reporters and commentators, Mollie and Juan will bring their decades of experience to a moderated discussion at the PAC Townhall and Dinner at ABA Convention. Mollie Ziegler Hemingway is an American author, columnist and political commentator. She is a senior editor at the online magazine, The Federalist and a contributor for Fox News. Juan Williams is an American journalist and political analyst for Fox News Chanel. He also writes for several newspaper including The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal and has been published in magazines such as The Atlantic Monthly and Time.

“With the 2020 presidential election in full-swing, Mollie and Juan’s expert analysis at the American Bakers PAC events will help us understand the political landscape and outlook for November,” said American Bakers PAC chair, Stephanie Tillman, Flowers Foods. “Mollie and Juan hold unique perspectives and we look forward to hearing their thoughts on how the baking industry can mobilize to empower voters and elect leaders who will protect free enterprise in Washington.

A limited number of high-dollar donors will be able to meet personally with Mollie and Juan during a VIP Townhall discussion prior to the dinner. Funds raised allow the American Bakers PAC to support candidates whose positions and decisions directly impact the baking industry.

The American Bakers PAC Townhall and Dinner are ticketed events to be held Monday, April 20, 2020, during the ABA Convention. Invitations and ticket order forms have been distributed to authorized ABA members. To learn more about the PAC Dinner and ABA’s political activities, please contact ABA vice president political & state affairs, Kelly Knowles, at 202-789-0300 or via e-mail at kknowles@americanbakers.org.