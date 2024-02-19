Krispy Kreme is reaching out to chocolate lovers with its all-new Chocomania Collection, which consists of four doughnuts filled, coated, and drizzled with Hershey’s chocolate.

For a limited time only beginning February 19 at participating outlets, Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania Collection doughnuts feature rich, indulgent layers of Hershey’s chocolate:

Hershey’s Galaxy Brownie: a doughnut filled with Hershey’s Special Dark Fudge Kreme dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with crunchy brownie pieces and colorful rainbow sprinkles

Hershey’s Black and White Chocolate Chip Dream: an Original Glazed doughnut inspired by the iconic black & white cookie; dipped in white icing and drizzled with Hershey’s chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips

Hershey’s Chocolate Cake Overload: a Hershey’s fudge old-fashioned cake doughnut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and decorated with a Hershey’s dark chocolate fudge buttercream dollop

Hershey’s Chocolate Iced: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and decorated with a chocolate drizzle

“For chocolate and doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Hershey’s chocolate is the ultimate pairing,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “But our Chocomania Collection is on an entirely new level. These are the chocolatiest doughnuts we’ve ever created and we invite our fans to go all-in on enjoying and sharing them.”

Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

