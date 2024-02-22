Mary's Gone Crackers has announced a significant transformation in its manufacturing output. Overcoming challenges from the past, the company has bolstered its operations with new team members including Nate Lindsay, VP operations, and expanded manufacturing lines, resulting in an increase in production capacity.

The recent enhancements have propelled Mary's Gone Crackers to operate additional baking lines, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and meeting the surging demand for its products. To further elevate output and maintain stringent quality standards, the company has invested in state-of-the-art sensory and flavor enhancing equipment.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our operational improvement plan in order to ensure customers of optimal order fulfillment levels while adding capacity in support of Mary's Gone Crackers' accelerated growth in 2024 and beyond," remarked CEO Michael Finete. "Additionally, new capabilities both inside and outside our facility will be instrumental in enabling us to meet both customer and consumer demands for a pipeline of category innovating products."

Founded in 2004, Mary's Gone Crackers offers a diverse range of high-quality organic and gluten-free products crafted with certified Kosher and non-GMO ingredients. Despite its rapid growth, the company remains dedicated to its core values, prioritizing the use of plant-based and sustainable ingredients to cater to various dietary needs and health-conscious consumers.

More details about upcoming initiatives will be unveiled at the Natural Products Expo West Show, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the snacking industry. Visit them at Booth #2034 in Hall B.

Roger Yoder, Mary's newest VP of marketing and business development, teased: "2024 will be a year of growth and product development. We look forward to making those announcements in the coming months and being able to share Mary's Gone Crackers with even more consumers."