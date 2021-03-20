Kemin Industries recently announced the addition of two new members to the technical team for Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. Daiki Murayama has joined the business unit as associate scientist, and Michael Cropp has joined as technical services associate.

“We are excited to have Daiki Murayama and Michael Cropp join our team of experts,” said Lan Ban, director of research and development, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “Kemin is committed to innovation, and we continue to expand our ingredient solutions to help manufacturers meet label goals and ensure product success. With the recent expansion of capabilities within the bakery and protein industries, Kemin has many groundbreaking technologies on the cusp of development. Daiki and Michael help further strengthen and support our technical expertise around these innovative solutions.”

As associate scientist, Dakai Murayma will investigate the fundamental mechanisms of ingredient action and support the integration of newly identified technologies. Murayama is an innovative and passionate food chemistry expert with an extensive education. Identifying new ingredient blends, he will utilize these findings to optimize new production conditions within Kemin’s extensive line of food ingredients. In addition, Murayama will be responsible for leading the development of new emulsifiers and enzyme blends within the tortilla industry, to meet the growing demand for clean label alternatives to traditionally used options.

As technical services associate, Michael Cropp will provide commercial technical support to the Kemin Food Technologies – Americas sales team and the business unit’s customer-partners. He will lead new product application testing and identify customer-driven product innovation opportunities, including support for the integrational protein product platforms. Cropp has an extensive background within the meat industry, including an internship with Tyson Foods. He will oversee testing on various meat applications and processing conditions for Kemin. He will also coordinate research between the sales, R&D and Customer Laboratory Services teams within Kemin Food Technologies – Americas.

Murayama earned a Ph.D. in food science from the University of Wisconsin and a Ph.D. in agriculture from Japan’s Iwate University. He received his master’s degree in agriculture and his bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry, both from Japan’s Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine.

Cropp completed his Ph.D. in agriculture and life sciences, as well as his master’s degree, at Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Kansas State University.

