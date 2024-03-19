The Hain Celestial Group, a global health and wellness company focused on better-for-you brands, has announced the appointment of Chad Marquardt as president, North America. In this role, he will be responsible for leading strategy and execution in the U.S. and Canada and will be responsible for delivering the company's multiyear Hain Reimagined strategic transformation.

Reporting to Hain President and CEO Wendy Davidson, Marquardt will be an appointed executive officer and serve on the executive leadership team. His first day at Hain will be March 25.

"Chad brings to Hain deep strategic experience and expertise across sales, customer development, channel expansion, and omnichannel brand building in the better-for-you consumer packaged goods space," says Davidson. "His proven results building high-performing teams and successfully leading organizations through complex transformation while driving long-term, profitable growth makes him an outstanding addition to the Executive Leadership Team."

Marquardt comes to Hain from Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) where he was chief customer officer for the Americas, responsible for overseeing commercial delivery across the company's portfolio of snacks, beverages, and supplement brands in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Before GPN, Chad spent four years at Reckitt Benckiser, a health, hygiene, and nutrition company. During his tenure, he held various executive roles in Retail Sales and Global Integration. He was responsible for driving the growth of its portfolio of brands, including Enfamil baby formula, Clearasil personal care, and Lysol disinfectant, among others.

Before Reckitt, Marquardt spent seven years at Mead Johnson Nutrition focused on customer development and retail sales in the U.S. and Canada. He began his career at Unilever where he held various roles across Integrated Marketing, Customer Planning & Strategy, Category Management, Shopper Marketing, and Brand Management.

"I'm honored to join Hain at such a pivotal time in its multiyear transformation," says Marquardt. "Hain has an outstanding portfolio of leading, purpose-driven brands and its unique focus on better-for-you gives the company a competitive edge in partnering with customers and delivering on the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers."

Marquardt holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management with a concentration in International Finance from Bradley University. He resides in Chicago with his wife and four kids and will connect into the company's global headquarters in Hoboken, NJ, as part of Hain Celestial's Hub & Spoke agile working model.

