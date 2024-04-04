In a few days, the leadership of the American Bakers Association (ABA) will be headed to Scottsdale, AZ, ahead of the organization’s 2024 Convention. From April 14–17 at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, the event will welcome professionals from all across the baking industry to take advantage of an agenda filled with business sessions, policy discussions, networking opportunities, and other valuable programming. There will also be cocktail receptions, a pickleball tournament, and other chances to wind down with colleagues.

A central part of the ABA’s mission, at Convention and year-round, is representing the interests of the baking industry across the regulatory landscape. Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery checked in with Rasma Zvaners, ABA’s vice president of government regulations, to discuss ABA’s regulatory role, and what Convention attendees can look forward to.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please tell us a bit about the important role the ABA plays in the bakery industry, especially its work in the regulatory sphere?

Rasma Zvaners: ABA is the largest and most established trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA is known for its wide-ranging support, from advocacy to regulatory guidance to food safety, sustainability, and workforce development. The regulatory landscape can be complex, and ABA helps members navigate it and adopt practices and training/education programs to attract and retain top talent. With strong connections to lawmakers and regulatory agencies in Washington, DC, ABA actively advocates for sound policies impacting the industry and ensures opportunities for our members to engage with their legislative representatives.

JS: Then, please tell us a bit about you, your background, and what your work for the association entails.

RZ: As vice president of government relations, I oversee ABA’s regulatory and legislative activities at the federal and state levels. This year, ABA bolstered its team by bringing on a state manager to oversee state legislation and regulations in key states. In recent years, we’ve found that as issues stall or get delayed at the federal level, the states are increasing their activity around issues of concern, such as packaging and ingredient bans. We work closely with our professional groups to keep the members updated on their areas of interest. The professional groups include Food Technical Regulatory Affairs, Energy & Environment, Commodity & Ag Policy, HR & Worker Safety, Legal, Logistics, and our State Affairs Group. We work to monitor regulations and legislation that may impact the sector and work to develop consensus positions to further our advocacy.

JS: It’s not like it’s ever not an interesting time to be a bakery professional—could you please talk about some of the most notable challenges people in this field are facing in 2024?

RZ: Honestly, workforce issues remain top of mind. We just launched our five-year strategic plan, and workforce is a key element. ABA is committed to drawing on the guidance of member HR professionals to drive career awareness among potential talent pools on behalf of the industry and promote effective practices to help members maximize employee recruitment and retention in their respective campaigns.

JS: Specifically, it can be difficult for people in food production to navigate the tricky regulatory landscape—could you please share an overview of some of the difficulties bakers face regarding federal regulations and other important legislation (proposed and enacted)?

RZ: This year, we await the FDA’s final rule on using “healthy” claims. We have proposed guidance related to FSMA: Chapter 11- “Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Human Food: Draft Guidance for Industry – Chapter 11 Food Allergen Program”. In January, the FDA published a revised “Draft Introduction and Appendix to the Preventive Controls for Human Food Guidance Appendix 1” for public comment. Further, the FDA has signaled moving forward with a Front of Pack labeling proposal and a second round of voluntary sodium reductions before the end of the calendar year, to name a few.

We also have rules on the workforce front impacting our members. This includes the Department of Labor’s independent contractor rule that was finalized last fall. We’re also anticipating that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will issue its “walk around” rule any day.

JS: The upcoming ABA Convention agenda is full of programming geared toward helping bakers better grasp and tackle regulatory issues, including the April 15 morning session with you and Bill Dumais—could you please share an overview of the event and maybe tell us a few key takeaways?

RZ: I would encourage Convention attendees to join one or both morning sessions. One will focus on the federal landscape, and the other on state issues. It’s an opportunity to bring your questions or just join us to better understand the diverse portfolio of issues we’re advocating on for the commercial baking sector.

JS: ABA is geared toward helping bakers deal with such matters all the time, not just at Convention—could you please share some of the other key ways in which the association helps bakery operations of different scales stay up to date on regulatory issues, on the Hill and elsewhere, throughout the year?

RZ: ABA has many resources for its members. We encourage our members to actively participate in our professional groups. Further, we have professional development through NextGen Baker. Members develop their leadership skills by learning from experts inside and outside the baking industry. We also offer education through our Bakers Manufacturing Academy and Leadership Training for Frontline Professionals. Through our advocacy solutions, we provide technical support documents on allergen regulation, Prop 65, FDA inspection trends, and bakery emissions. We offer industry-specific research on consumer insights, workforce hiring & retention, and sustainability among other topics. These are all opportunities for our members to engage and learn.

JS: For example, coming up in June is the next Bakers Fly-in and Policy Summit—could you please tell us a bit about that event?

RZ: In June, ABA will be hosting a fly-in and policy summit. This is an excellent opportunity for ABA members to participate and learn more about how they can make their voices heard by visiting with their members of Congress. It is also an opportunity to focus on priority policy issues impacting the broader commercial baking sector. We will be featuring policy sessions highlighting workforce, sustainability, the outlook on commodities, logistics, and state priorities. Additionally, we’ll be welcoming our Food Technical Regulatory Affairs professionals and NextGen Bakers, who will be meeting in conjunction with this event.

