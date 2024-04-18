Soccer season is in full swing and fans around the country are getting together to enjoy games, Lay's potato chips in hand, singing the "Olé" chant after every goal. Now, the potato chip brand is giving fans a few extra reasons to cheer this season with help from none other than the soccer G.O.A.T, Lionel Messi, in a way only he and Lay's can. Together, the two global icons invite fans to embrace a new rally cry—"Oh-Lay's"—with the debut of a new campaign and the launch of new Lay's bags to mark Messi's first chip shot goal this year.

In a new commercial, available to watch now, Messi helps Lay's put a flavorful spin on the famed "Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé" chant to demonstrate how Lay's and soccer are undeniably synonymous. Messi's love of Lay's and the game encourages soccer fans worldwide to join in with chants of "Oh-Lay's, Oh-Lay's, Oh-Lay's, Oh-Lay's."

Limited-Edition Lay's x Messi chip bags

To get consumers in on the action, America's favorite potato chip brand is celebrating an "Oh-Lay's" anthem-worthy soccer moment that has "chip" in its name—the "chip shot" goal.

Messi is known for mastering the move which involves chipping the ball over the goalkeeper's head into the net. To commemorate this iconic move, when Messi makes his first chip shot goal of the 2024 soccer season, Lay's will launch a sweepstakes offering fans the chance to win limited-edition soccer ball-shaped potato chip bags that would make a unique addition to any soccer memorabilia collection. One lucky person will also win a Messi-autographed Lay's jersey like the ones featured in the new commercial.

Within 48 hours of Messi scoring his first chip shot goal of the season, Lay's will kick off the social media sweepstakes. To enter, consumers can follow @lays on Instagram, TikTok, or X, like the post announcing Messi has scored a chip shot goal, and join the "Oh-Lay's" chant by commenting the hashtags #OHLAYS and #Sweepstakes. For more information and official rules, see here.

"When it comes to the perfect blend of skill and flavor, few can match the iconic taste of Lay's chips or the mastery of Messi on the field, so we knew we had to bring the chip icons together to recognize their greatness," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "With the introduction of 'Oh-Lay's,' we're thrilled to continue our commitment to spark moments of joy for soccer fans everywhere, reminding them that there's no better snack for watching soccer than Lay's potato chips."

