When you're a child, there's something truly magical about the holiday—something many of us lose as we get older. This year, it really is the "most wonderful time of the year" thanks to Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" campaign featuring one of the jolliest people around, global entertainer and late-night pioneer Jimmy Fallon. Airing during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the new TV commercial centers around The Tonight Show host singing a snack-lovers rendition of It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The commercial sets the stage for the rest of the campaign, which includes the long-awaited return of the second annual Frito-Lay Holiday Shop and support for Toys for Tots, an organization which collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys to children in need.

"The holidays are hands down my favorite time of the year," says Jimmy Fallon. "This year I'm teaming up with Frito-Lay to help capture some of that magical feeling with our own musical twist on a beloved classic through the Share More Joy campaign."

In the new TV spot, Jimmy offers a reimagined and modern look at the hilarious, relatable and tastiest moments of the holidays. With a festive snack train, epic snowball fights, and late-night gift wrapping mayhem, the commercial has everything you need to get in the Holi-Lays spirit. The full version of the ad can be found here.

The campaign launches just a day before NBC's Holiday Animation Night on Friday, November 26, 2021, which includes the highly anticipated premiere of Jimmy's "5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas," the new animated family special inspired by his New York Times #1 bestselling book of the same name.

The magic of the holidays doesn't stop there. This season, you can find specially-marked holiday packages of Frito-Lay products that will benefit Toys for Tots with each purchase, now through December 31, up to $500,000. Toys for Tots, a national charitable program founded 73 years ago and run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each holiday season. Marking the second year of this partnership, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo will donate a combined $1 million to the Toys for Tots Program, furthering Frito-Lay's mission of spreading joy throughout the year.

"Inspiring joy every day, including during the most memorable moments this holiday season, is what Frito-Lay is all about," says Chris Bellinger, vice president of creative and digital, Frito-Lay North America. "The Share More Joy campaign has so many elements we intentionally created to make anyone smile. From the song itself, to Jimmy's multiple characters, to the double-dipping monster, to our gift-thematic holiday packaging in-store and support for Toys for Tots – we set out to see how much joy we could share this holiday season."

While the big man up north doesn't write back—Chester does. Find out if you've been nice, naughty or extra spicy this year via a letter from the master of mischief himself—Chester Cheetah. Simply scan the QR code on in-store PepsiCo Share More Joy displays or check out www.pepsicosharemorejoy.com and, after a fun quiz, Chester will share a letter that gives you the official word on which list you're on this year.

For more information on Frito-Lay and the Share More Joy campaign, you can follow Frito-Lay on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook or visit www.pepsicosharemorejoy.com.