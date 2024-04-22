The American Bakers Association Safety Recognition Program announced it honored 22 member companies across 160 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2023.
“It is imperative that the industry’s current and future employees understand our commitment to employee safety. The awards that will be on display in these ABA member facilities are one more step to accomplish that, and I hope we see even more facilities represented in 2025,” says Jennifer Colfelt, vice president of operations and membership, of the American Bakers Association (ABA) during the awards ceremony at ABA’s 2024 Convention in Scottsdale, AZ.
Created in 2016, ABA’s Safety Recognition Award recognizes Member facilities’ safety performance and implementation of effective safety and health management systems. The program has increased workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking and allied industries. These efforts to develop strong safety programs also prove to be an investment in the company’s financial health as well.
Participation in the program continues to grow annually, with the 2023 awards surpassing prior year by eight facilities.
The 2023 ABA Safety Recognition Awardee Companies include:
- AB Mauri
- ADM Milling Co.
- Ardent Mills
- Aspire Bakeries
- Aunt Millie’s Bakeries
- Baker Boy
- Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Caldic North America
- Crown Bakeries
- Dawn Foods
- Flowers Foods
- Hearthside Food Solutions
- IFF
- Klosterman Baking Company
- Lesaffre
- Nation Pizza & Foods
- New Horizons Baking Company
- Newly Weds Foods
- Rich Products Corporation
- Rotella’s Italian Bakery
- The Kroger Company
- TreeHouse Foods
Below are the 160 locations which have achieved a high level of safety performance as an ongoing effort to reduce work related injuries and illnesses:
|
AB Mauri
|
AB Mauri Greenville Plant
|
Greenville
|
TX
|
AB Mauri
|
Cedar Rapids
|
Cedar Rapids
|
IA
|
AB Mauri Food, Inc.
|
AB Mauri Food HO & Tech Center
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Abilene
|
KS
|
ADM Milling Co
|
West Flour Mill
|
Arkansas City
|
KS
|
ADM Milling Co
|
East Flour Mill
|
Arkansas City
|
KS
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Beech Grove
|
IN
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Buffalo
|
NY
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Camp Hill
|
PA
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Carthage
|
MO
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Cleveland
|
TN
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Enid
|
OK
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co.
|
Hudson
|
NY
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Jackson
|
TN
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co
|
Lincoln
|
NE
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co.
|
Mendota
|
IL
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co.
|
Mt. Vernon
|
IN
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co Lab
|
Overland Park
|
KS
|
ADM Milling Co
|
ADM Milling Co.
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
Ardent Mills
|
Albany Mill
|
Albany
|
NY
|
Ardent Mills
|
Alton Mill
|
Alton
|
IL
|
Ardent Mills
|
Arlington Mix Plant
|
Arlington
|
OR
|
Ardent Mills
|
Chattanooga Mill
|
Chattanooga
|
TN
|
Ardent Mills
|
Colton Mill
|
Colton
|
CA
|
Ardent Mills
|
Columbus Mill
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
Ardent Mills
|
Commerce City Mill
|
Commerce City
|
CO
|
Ardent Mills
|
Culpeper Mill
|
Culpepper
|
VA
|
Ardent Mills
|
Decatur Mill
|
Decatur
|
AL
|
Ardent Mills
|
Denver Mill
|
Denver
|
CO
|
Ardent Mills
|
Fairmount Mill
|
Fairmount
|
ND
|
Ardent Mills
|
Galena Park Mill
|
Galena Park
|
TX
|
Ardent Mills
|
Kenosha Mill
|
Kenosha
|
WI
|
Ardent Mills
|
Lake City Mill
|
Lake City
|
MN
|
Ardent Mills
|
Martins Creek Mill
|
Martin's Creek
|
PA
|
Ardent Mills
|
Mount Pocono Mill
|
Mt. Pocono
|
PA
|
Ardent Mills
|
Newton Mill
|
Newton
|
KS
|
Ardent Mills
|
Omaha A Mill
|
Omaha Site A
|
NE
|
Ardent Mills
|
Port Allen Mill
|
Port Allen
|
LA
|
Ardent Mills
|
Saginaw Mill
|
Saginaw
|
TX
|
Ardent Mills
|
San Bernardino Mill
|
San Bernardino
|
CA
|
Ardent Mills
|
Sherman Mill
|
Sherman
|
TX
|
Ardent Mills
|
Stockton Mill
|
Stockton
|
CA
|
Ardent Mills
|
Port Redwing Mill
|
Gibsonton
|
FL
|
Ardent Mills
|
Tualatin Bakery
|
Tualatin
|
OR
|
Ardent Mills
|
Wichita Mill
|
Wichita
|
KS
|
Aspire Bakeries
|
Alsip
|
Alsip
|
IL
|
Aspire Bakeries
|
Chaska
|
Chaska
|
MN
|
Aspire Bakeries
|
Cayce
|
Cayce
|
SC
|
Aspire Bakeries
|
Hazleton
|
Hazleton
|
PA
|
Aspire Bakeries
|
Swedesboro
|
Swedesboro
|
NJ
|
Aspire Bakeries
|
Van Nuys
|
Van Nuys
|
CA
|
Aunt Millie's
|
Jackson Bakery
|
Jackson
|
MI
|
Baker Boy
|
Baker Boy
|
Dickinson
|
ND
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Fort Worth Bakery
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Grand Prairie Bakery
|
Grand Prairie
|
TX
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Northumberland Bakery
|
Northumberland
|
PA
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Oconomowoc Bakery
|
Oconomowoc
|
WI
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Orlando Bakery
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Roseville Bakery
|
Roseville
|
MN
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Grand Rapids Bakery
|
Grand Rapids
|
MI
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Albany Bread Bakery
|
Albany
|
NY
|
Bimbo Bakeries USA
|
Huntington Bakery
|
Huntington
|
WV
|
Caldic USA Inc - Bell CA
|
Bell
|
Bell
|
CA
|
Caldic USA Inc - Elgin IL
|
Elgin
|
Elgin
|
IL
|
Caldic USA Inc - University Park IL
|
University Park
|
University Park
|
IL
|
Crown Bakeries
|
Norcross Distribution Center
|
Norcross
|
GA
|
Crown Bakeries
|
Nashville
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
Crown Bakeries
|
Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Innovation Studio
|
Jackson
|
MI
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Home Office
|
Jackson
|
MI
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Central Warehouse
|
Jackson
|
MI
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Chicago Distribution
|
Crown Point
|
IN
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Denver Distribution
|
Denver
|
CO
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Houston Distribution
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Kansas City Distribution
|
Kansas City
|
MO
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Louisville Distribution
|
Louisville
|
KY
|
Dawn Food Products
|
San Francisco Distribution
|
Union City
|
CA
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Denver Manufacturing
|
Denver
|
CO
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Jackson Manufacturing
|
Jackson
|
MI
|
Dawn Food Products
|
Louisville Manufacturing
|
Louisville
|
KY
|
Flowers Bakery of Cleveland, LLC
|
Flowers Bakery of Cleveland, LLC
|
Cleveland
|
TN
|
Flowers Bakery of London, LLC
|
Flowers Bakery of London, LLC
|
London,
|
KY
|
Flowers Bakery of Texarkana, LLC
|
Flowers Bakery of Texarkana, LLC
|
Texarkana
|
AR
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Bailey Street
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Bailey Street
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Bardstown, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Bardstown, LLC
|
Bardstown
|
KY
|
Flowers Bakery of Crossville, LLC
|
Flowers Bakery of Crossville, LLC
|
Crossville
|
TN
|
Flowers Warehouse Sales, Inc.
|
Flowers Warehouse Sales, Inc.
|
Crossville
|
TN
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Denton
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Denton
|
Denton
|
TX
|
Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso, LLC
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Jamestown, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Jamestown, LLC
|
Jamestown
|
NC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Lenexa
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Lenexa
|
Lenexa
|
KS
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Miami, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Miami, LLC
|
Miami
|
FL
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto
|
Modesto
|
CA
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Montgomery
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Montgomery
|
Montgomery
|
AL
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Ohio DC, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Ohio DC, LLC
|
Northwood
|
OH
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Oxford
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Oxford
|
Oxford
|
PA
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Thomasville
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Thomasville
|
Thomasville
|
GA
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC
|
Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC
|
Tyler
|
TX
|
Flowers Foods - Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC
|
Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC
|
Tuscaloosa
|
AL
|
Flowers Foods - Franklin Baking Company, LLC
|
Franklin Baking Company, LLC
|
Goldsboro
|
NC
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Gibson City
|
Gibson City
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Boise
|
Boise
|
ID
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
H5
|
Grand Rapids
|
MI
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Nashville
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
H1
|
Grand Rapids
|
MI
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
H4
|
Kentwood
|
MI
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Bolingbrook
|
Bolingbrook
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Byhalia
|
Byhalia
|
MS
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Carol Stream
|
Carol Stream
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Des Plaines
|
Des Plaines
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Geneva
|
Geneva
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Itasca
|
Itasca
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Lakeville
|
Lakeville
|
MN
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Front Royal
|
Front Royal
|
VA
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
H2
|
Grand Rapids
|
MI
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
London
|
London
|
KY
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
McComb
|
McComb
|
OH
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Michigan City
|
Michigan City
|
IN
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Romeoville
|
Romeoville
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Salt Lake City
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Seattle
|
Des Moines
|
WA
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
North Souix City
|
North Sioux City
|
SD
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Shakopee
|
Shakopee
|
MN
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Wilmington
|
Wilmington
|
OH
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Woodridge
|
Woodridge
|
IL
|
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC
|
Wenona
|
Wenona
|
IL
|
IFF
|
New Century Emulsifiers Manufacturing and Enzyme Blending
|
New Century
|
KS
|
Klosterman Baking Company
|
Klosterman Bakery Cincinnati
|
Cincinatti
|
OH
|
Klosterman Baking Company
|
Klosterman Bakery Hebron
|
Hebron
|
KY
|
Klosterman Baking Company
|
Hearth Grains Bakery
|
Springboro
|
OH
|
Klosterman Baking Company
|
Klosterman Organic Bakery
|
Westerville
|
OH
|
Klosterman Baking Company
|
Klosterman Bakery Ohio
|
Springfield
|
OH
|
Lesaffre Yeast Corporation
|
Red Star Yeast Company
|
Cedar Rapids
|
IA
|
Lesaffre Yeast Corporation
|
Red Star Yeast Company
|
Headland
|
AL
|
Nation Pizza & Foods
|
Nation Pizza
|
Schaumburg
|
IL
|
New Horizons Baking Company
|
New Horizons Food Solutions
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
New Horizons Baking Company
|
Fremont
|
Fremont
|
IN
|
Newly Weds Foods, Inc
|
NWF Cleveland
|
Cleveland
|
TN
|
Newly Weds Foods, Inc
|
NWF Springdale
|
Springdale
|
AR
|
Newly Weds Foods, Inc
|
NWF Horn Lake
|
Horn Lake
|
MS
|
Newly Weds Foods, Inc
|
NWF Tacoma
|
Lakewood
|
WA
|
Newly Weds Foods, Inc
|
NWF Watertown
|
Watertown
|
MA
|
Newly Weds Foods, Inc
|
NWF Erlanger
|
Erlanger
|
KY
|
Rich Products Corporation
|
RPC - Murfreesboro
|
Murfreesboro
|
TN
|
Rotella's Italian Bakery
|
Rotella's Italian Bakery
|
LaVista
|
NE
|
The Kroger Co.
|
Country Oven Bakery
|
Bowling Green
|
KY
|
The Kroger Co.
|
Indianapolis Bakery
|
Indianapolis
|
IN
|
The Kroger Co.
|
La Habra Bakery
|
La Habra
|
CA
|
The Kroger Co.
|
Anderson Bakery
|
Anderson
|
SC
|
The Kroger Co.
|
Layton Bakery
|
Layton
|
UT
|
The Kroger Co.
|
Clackamas Bakery
|
Clackamas
|
OR
|
TreeHouse Foods Inc.
|
Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products, Inc.
|
Ogden
|
UT
|
TreeHouse Foods Inc.
|
TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc.
|
Hanover
|
PA
|
TreeHouse Foods Inc.
|
Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products, Inc.
|
Forest Park
|
GA
|
TreeHouse Foods Inc.
|
TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc.
|
South Beloit
|
IL
|
TreeHouse Foods Inc.
|
TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc.
|
Tonawanda
|
NY