The American Bakers Association Safety Recognition Program announced it honored 22 member companies across 160 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2023.

“It is imperative that the industry’s current and future employees understand our commitment to employee safety. The awards that will be on display in these ABA member facilities are one more step to accomplish that, and I hope we see even more facilities represented in 2025,” says Jennifer Colfelt, vice president of operations and membership, of the American Bakers Association (ABA) during the awards ceremony at ABA’s 2024 Convention in Scottsdale, AZ.

Created in 2016, ABA’s Safety Recognition Award recognizes Member facilities’ safety performance and implementation of effective safety and health management systems. The program has increased workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking and allied industries. These efforts to develop strong safety programs also prove to be an investment in the company’s financial health as well.

Participation in the program continues to grow annually, with the 2023 awards surpassing prior year by eight facilities.

The 2023 ABA Safety Recognition Awardee Companies include:

AB Mauri

ADM Milling Co.

Ardent Mills

Aspire Bakeries

Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

Baker Boy

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Caldic North America

Crown Bakeries

Dawn Foods

Flowers Foods

Hearthside Food Solutions

IFF

Klosterman Baking Company

Lesaffre

Nation Pizza & Foods

New Horizons Baking Company

Newly Weds Foods

Rich Products Corporation

Rotella’s Italian Bakery

The Kroger Company

TreeHouse Foods

Below are the 160 locations which have achieved a high level of safety performance as an ongoing effort to reduce work related injuries and illnesses: