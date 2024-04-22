The American Bakers Association Safety Recognition Program announced it honored 22 member companies across 160 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2023.

“It is imperative that the industry’s current and future employees understand our commitment to employee safety. The awards that will be on display in these ABA member facilities are one more step to accomplish that, and I hope we see even more facilities represented in 2025,” says Jennifer Colfelt, vice president of operations and membership, of the American Bakers Association (ABA) during the awards ceremony at ABA’s 2024 Convention in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Created in 2016, ABA’s Safety Recognition Award recognizes Member facilities’ safety performance and implementation of effective safety and health management systems. The program has increased workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking and allied industries. These efforts to develop strong safety programs also prove to be an investment in the company’s financial health as well.  

Participation in the program continues to grow annually, with the 2023 awards surpassing prior year by eight facilities.

The 2023 ABA Safety Recognition Awardee Companies include:

  • AB Mauri
  • ADM Milling Co.
  • Ardent Mills
  • Aspire Bakeries
  • Aunt Millie’s Bakeries
  • Baker Boy
  • Bimbo Bakeries USA
  • Caldic North America
  • Crown Bakeries
  • Dawn Foods
  • Flowers Foods
  • Hearthside Food Solutions
  • IFF
  • Klosterman Baking Company
  • Lesaffre
  • Nation Pizza & Foods
  • New Horizons Baking Company
  • Newly Weds Foods
  • Rich Products Corporation
  • Rotella’s Italian Bakery
  • The Kroger Company
  • TreeHouse Foods

Below are the 160 locations which have achieved a high level of safety performance as an ongoing effort to reduce work related injuries and illnesses: 

AB Mauri

AB Mauri Greenville Plant 

Greenville

TX

AB Mauri 

Cedar Rapids 

Cedar Rapids 

IA 

AB Mauri Food, Inc.

AB Mauri Food HO & Tech Center

St. Louis

MO

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Abilene

KS

ADM Milling Co

West Flour Mill

Arkansas City

KS

ADM Milling Co

East Flour Mill

Arkansas City

KS

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Beech Grove

IN

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Buffalo

NY

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Camp Hill

PA

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Carthage

MO

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Charlotte

NC

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Cleveland

TN

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Enid

OK

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co.

Hudson

NY

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Jackson

TN

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co

Lincoln

NE

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co.

Mendota

IL

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co.

Mt. Vernon

IN

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co Lab

Overland Park

KS

ADM Milling Co

ADM Milling Co.

St. Louis

MO

Ardent Mills

Albany Mill

Albany

NY

Ardent Mills

Alton Mill

Alton

IL

Ardent Mills

Arlington Mix Plant

Arlington

OR

Ardent Mills

Chattanooga Mill

Chattanooga

TN

Ardent Mills

Colton Mill

Colton

CA

Ardent Mills

Columbus Mill

Columbus

OH

Ardent Mills

Commerce City Mill

Commerce City

CO

Ardent Mills

Culpeper Mill

Culpepper

VA

Ardent Mills

Decatur Mill

Decatur

AL

Ardent Mills

Denver Mill

Denver

CO

Ardent Mills

Fairmount Mill

Fairmount

ND

Ardent Mills

Galena Park Mill

Galena Park

TX

Ardent Mills

Kenosha Mill

Kenosha

WI

Ardent Mills

Lake City Mill

Lake City

MN

Ardent Mills

Martins Creek Mill

Martin's Creek

PA

Ardent Mills

Mount Pocono Mill

Mt. Pocono

PA

Ardent Mills

Newton Mill

Newton

KS

Ardent Mills

Omaha A Mill

Omaha Site A

NE

Ardent Mills

Port Allen Mill

Port Allen

LA

Ardent Mills

Saginaw Mill

Saginaw

TX

Ardent Mills

San Bernardino Mill

San Bernardino

CA

Ardent Mills

Sherman Mill

Sherman

TX

Ardent Mills

Stockton Mill

Stockton

CA

Ardent Mills

Port Redwing Mill

Gibsonton

FL

Ardent Mills

Tualatin Bakery

Tualatin

OR

Ardent Mills

Wichita Mill

Wichita

KS

Aspire Bakeries

Alsip

Alsip

IL

Aspire Bakeries

Chaska

Chaska

MN

Aspire Bakeries

Cayce

Cayce

SC

Aspire Bakeries

Hazleton

Hazleton

PA

Aspire Bakeries

Swedesboro

Swedesboro

NJ

Aspire Bakeries

Van Nuys

Van Nuys

CA

Aunt Millie's

Jackson Bakery

Jackson

MI

Baker Boy

Baker Boy

Dickinson

ND

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Fort Worth Bakery

Fort Worth

TX

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Grand Prairie Bakery

Grand Prairie

TX

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Northumberland Bakery

Northumberland

PA

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Oconomowoc Bakery

Oconomowoc

WI

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Orlando Bakery

Orlando

FL

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Roseville Bakery

Roseville

MN

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Grand Rapids Bakery

Grand Rapids

MI

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Albany Bread Bakery

Albany 

NY

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Huntington Bakery

Huntington

WV

Caldic USA Inc - Bell CA

Bell

Bell

CA

Caldic USA Inc - Elgin IL

Elgin

Elgin

IL

Caldic USA Inc - University Park IL

University Park

University Park

IL

Crown Bakeries

Norcross Distribution Center

Norcross

GA

Crown Bakeries

Nashville

Nashville

TN

Crown Bakeries

Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

Dawn Food Products

Innovation Studio

Jackson

MI

Dawn Food Products

Home Office

Jackson

MI

Dawn Food Products

Central Warehouse

Jackson

MI

Dawn Food Products

Chicago Distribution

Crown Point

IN

Dawn Food Products

Denver Distribution

Denver

CO

Dawn Food Products

Houston Distribution

Houston

TX

Dawn Food Products

Kansas City Distribution

Kansas City

MO

Dawn Food Products

Louisville Distribution

Louisville

KY

Dawn Food Products

San Francisco Distribution

Union City

CA

Dawn Food Products

Denver Manufacturing

Denver

CO

Dawn Food Products

Jackson Manufacturing

Jackson

MI

Dawn Food Products

Louisville Manufacturing

Louisville

KY

Flowers Bakery of Cleveland, LLC

Flowers Bakery of Cleveland, LLC

Cleveland

TN 

Flowers Bakery of London, LLC

Flowers Bakery of London, LLC

London,

KY  

Flowers Bakery of Texarkana, LLC

Flowers Bakery of Texarkana, LLC

Texarkana

AR 

Flowers Baking Co. of Bailey Street

Flowers Baking Co. of Bailey Street

Atlanta

GA

Flowers Baking Co. of Bardstown, LLC 

Flowers Baking Co. of Bardstown, LLC 

Bardstown

KY

Flowers Bakery of Crossville, LLC

Flowers Bakery of Crossville, LLC

Crossville

TN 

Flowers Warehouse Sales, Inc.

Flowers Warehouse Sales, Inc.

Crossville

TN

Flowers Baking Co. of Denton

Flowers Baking Co. of Denton

Denton

TX

Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso, LLC 

Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso, LLC 

El Paso

TX 

Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC

Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC

Henderson

NV 

Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC

Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC

Houston

TX  

Flowers Baking Co. of Jamestown, LLC

Flowers Baking Co. of Jamestown, LLC

Jamestown

NC 

Flowers Baking Co. of Lenexa

Flowers Baking Co. of Lenexa

Lenexa

KS

Flowers Baking Co. of Miami, LLC

Flowers Baking Co. of Miami, LLC

Miami

FL

Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto

Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto

Modesto

CA

Flowers Baking Co. of Montgomery

Flowers Baking Co. of Montgomery

Montgomery

AL

Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk

Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk

Norfolk

VA

Flowers Baking Co. of Ohio DC, LLC

Flowers Baking Co. of Ohio DC, LLC

Northwood

OH

Flowers Baking Co. of Oxford

Flowers Baking Co. of Oxford

Oxford

PA

Flowers Baking Co. of Thomasville

Flowers Baking Co. of Thomasville

Thomasville

GA

Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC

Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC

Tyler

TX 

Flowers Foods - Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC 

Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC

Tuscaloosa 

AL 

Flowers Foods - Franklin Baking Company, LLC

Franklin Baking Company, LLC

Goldsboro

NC 

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Gibson City

Gibson City

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Boise

Boise

ID

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

H5

Grand Rapids

MI

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Nashville

Nashville

TN

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

H1

Grand Rapids

MI

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

H4

Kentwood

MI

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Byhalia

Byhalia

MS

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Carol Stream

Carol Stream

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Des Plaines

Des Plaines

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Geneva

Geneva

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Itasca

Itasca

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Lakeville

Lakeville

MN

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Front Royal

Front Royal

VA

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

H2

Grand Rapids

MI

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

London

London

KY

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

McComb

McComb

OH

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Michigan City

Michigan City

IN

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Romeoville

Romeoville

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City

UT

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Seattle

Des Moines

WA

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

North Souix City

North Sioux City

SD

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Shakopee

Shakopee

MN

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Wilmington

Wilmington

OH

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Woodridge

Woodridge

IL

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC

Wenona

Wenona

IL

IFF

New Century Emulsifiers Manufacturing and Enzyme Blending

New Century

KS

Klosterman Baking Company

Klosterman Bakery Cincinnati

Cincinatti

OH

Klosterman Baking Company

Klosterman Bakery Hebron

Hebron

KY

Klosterman Baking Company

Hearth Grains Bakery

Springboro

OH

Klosterman Baking Company

Klosterman Organic Bakery

Westerville

OH

Klosterman Baking Company 

Klosterman Bakery Ohio

Springfield

OH

Lesaffre Yeast Corporation

Red Star Yeast Company 

Cedar Rapids

IA

Lesaffre Yeast Corporation

Red Star Yeast Company 

Headland

AL

Nation Pizza & Foods

Nation Pizza

Schaumburg

IL

New Horizons Baking Company

New Horizons Food Solutions

Columbus

OH

New Horizons Baking Company

Fremont

Fremont

IN

Newly Weds Foods, Inc

NWF Cleveland

Cleveland

TN

Newly Weds Foods, Inc

NWF Springdale

Springdale

AR

Newly Weds Foods, Inc

NWF Horn Lake 

Horn Lake

MS

Newly Weds Foods, Inc

NWF Tacoma

Lakewood

WA

Newly Weds Foods, Inc

NWF Watertown 

Watertown

MA

Newly Weds Foods, Inc

NWF Erlanger

Erlanger

KY

Rich Products Corporation

RPC - Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro

TN

Rotella's Italian Bakery

Rotella's Italian Bakery

LaVista

NE

The Kroger Co. 

Country Oven Bakery

Bowling Green

KY

The Kroger Co. 

Indianapolis Bakery

Indianapolis

IN

The Kroger Co. 

La Habra Bakery

La Habra

CA

The Kroger Co. 

Anderson Bakery 

Anderson

SC 

The Kroger Co. 

Layton Bakery 

Layton 

UT

The Kroger Co. 

Clackamas Bakery

Clackamas

OR

TreeHouse Foods Inc. 

Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products, Inc.

Ogden

UT

TreeHouse Foods Inc. 

TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc.

Hanover

PA

TreeHouse Foods Inc. 

Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products, Inc.

Forest Park

GA

TreeHouse Foods Inc. 

TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc.

South Beloit

IL

TreeHouse Foods Inc. 

TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc.

Tonawanda

NY