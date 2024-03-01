KP Snacks has announced a further investment in flow wrap equipment to reduce plastic packaging across three of its popular brands: Discos, Roysters, and Frisps.

The flow wrapping process will see a 35% plastic packaging reduction for six-packs, equivalent to 100 tons of packaging saved annually. Since 2014, KP Snacks has removed 1,100 tons of plastic packaging from its snack brands. This marks an overall reduction of 15% via innovative changes across its snacks packaging portfolio.

Minimizing the volume of packaging will also translate to 620 fewer lorry journeys annually, with more products able to be transported at once, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transporting the products.

The new packs follow KP Snacks’ commitment to use as little plastic packaging as possible. Launched last year, KP Snacks’ People & Planet responsible business program outlines ambitious goals to ensure the business makes a positive impact on the natural world.

The majority of KP Snacks’ multipacks have now moved to reduced packaging solutions, which as well as Discos, Roysters and Frisps also includes Hula Hoops, Skips, McCoy’s, Popchips, Tyrrell’s, Pom-Bear, Space Raiders, and Nik Naks.

John Leslie, packaging technology manager, KP Snacks, says, “Protecting the environment is one of the core pillars of our People and Planet program, and we are committed to taking a responsible and proactive approach to safeguarding nature. We remain focused on reducing both our plastic packaging and carbon emissions in any way that we can.”

KP Snacks is continuously seeking ways to reduce its packaging impact. As signatories of the UK Plastics Pact, the company has committed to the following targets by 2025:

Using as little plastic packaging as possible across portfolio

Aim for 100% of packaging to be recyclable (currently over 90% can be recycled at supermarkets across the UK)

Work with the Flexible Plastics Fund to support investment in recycling infrastructure

Sourcing recycled content as it becomes commercially available

Alongside packaging reduction, KP Snacks is working on a number of initiatives to make recycling easy for customers while still maintaining the highest standards of food quality and freshness.