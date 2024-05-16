Krispy Kreme and beloved singer-songwriter Dolly Parton have unveiled the “Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection, consisting of four all-new doughnuts.

Beginning May 16 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, fans can pick up the collection in a limited-edition custom Dolly Parton dozens box:

Dolly Dazzler Doughnut: an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink, and white glitter sprinkles and a chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink, and white glitter sprinkles and a chocolate Dolly butterfly piece. Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut: an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing, and crunchy cobbler topping.

Banana Puddin’ Pie: an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Chocolate Crème Pie: an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton says. “These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet if I do say so myself!”

To help celebrate the introduction of the Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection, Krispy Kreme is inviting everyone to get “Dolly’d Up” and visit shops on Saturday, May 18. Anyone “Dolly’d Up,” from being totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch, will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut. Fans not Dolly’d Up can receive a free Original Glazed® Doughnut by singing a favorite Dolly song.

“Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common: we both love to share joy!” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “It was a joy and an honor to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself.”

Krispy Kreme and Dolly fans can also find a limited-time Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Banana Puddin’ Pie, and Chocolate Crème Pie Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

