Gonnella Baking Company introduces a new look for their line of retail sliced breads. “As the first redesign in nearly a decade, we knew it was time to evolve the look,” says Dave Gonnella, VP of sales. “We liked many of the designs, but ultimately, we needed to find out what resonated best with shoppers.”

Ready to make a bold change, Gonnella increased appetite appeal with fresh, new photography to inspire culinary creations, while reminding customers of Gonnella’s trusted brand quality and heritage. A total of four new designs were tested against existing packaging with feedback from over 1,100 shoppers in a recent Nielsen Bases Study, revealing what consumers value most about the Gonnella brand and a clear preference for the new look. The selected design received an 81% score for high shopper appeal with attractive packaging and 76% of shoppers agreed it would capture their attention in-store. Gonnella’s brand purchase intent increased to 79% across c-store shoppers with 76% of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers signaling they are likely to purchase. Shoppers rated “quality/taste perception” as the dominant factor in bread purchasing decisions, followed by price and freshness.

The new signature packages for Gonnella White Bread, Wheat Bread, Hamburger Buns, Hot Dog Buns, Ciabatta, and Italian Rolls are expected to hit retail shelves in July and will be on display at the IDDBA (International Dairy Deli & Bakery Association) show June 9–11.

“The new design brings gratification that we are honoring our tradition while introducing our trusted, signature quality to new groups of consumers,” says Dave Gonnella.

