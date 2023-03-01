Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, a producer of plant-based bakery products made with sprouted whole grains, today announced a brand refresh that includes a full product packaging redesign as well as a refreshed product portfolio, including the introduction of a hearty, Omega-3 ALA rich loaf, Omegamazing, coming to shelves later this year.

The reimagined packaging, which will debut this month at Natural Products Expo West, was inspired by the brand's longtime mission to inspire healthier living through healthier choices. The new design features Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's beloved bold and bright colors while shining the spotlight on its signature ingredient: sprouted whole grains. Featured on each package of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's breads, bagels, and buns is an eye-catching clear window, which allows consumers to easily see the color, texture, and the wholesome grains in every product.

The new packaging allows consumers to easily spot the outstanding nutritional values for the nutrients they care about most—fiber, protein, and whole grains—and on which Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery breads are uniquely positioned to deliver. Packaging also includes labels for Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic Ingredients, Certified Glyphosate Free, Certified Vegan, Kosher, and Peanut & Nut Free, all clearly featured on the new packaging.

"For more than three decades we have been dedicated to offering healthier, nutrient-rich, sprouted breads. Today we are thrilled to introduce Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's new look, which better communicates our continued commitment to sprouted whole grains and the excellent nutritional benefits they offer, and importantly, also makes it easier for consumers to make healthier choices in the aisle," said Stan Smith, founder and president of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery.

The updated line of sprouted whole grain bread products, which includes organic and made from organic ingredients breads, bagels, and buns, has been reformulated to offer the highest quality product possible. The reformulations include enhancements to the sprouting and preparation techniques of grains for improved consistency, taste and softness. Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's signature bread offerings including Squirrelly, The Big 16, and Little Big Bread will now boast improved formulas made with whole grains that are sprouted and mashed to create the dough then baked into a delicious and healthier bread.

For a first look at the new Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, visit booth 1626 at Expo West, March 7–11 in Anaheim, CA.

Related: Canada’s Silver Hills Bakery offers its sprouted breads to Americans