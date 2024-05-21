Daily Crunch, the women-owned, mental health mission-driven brand behind Uniquely Crunchy sprouted nut snacks, has announced the nationwide launch of its savory flavors in 453 Target stores. Positioned in the better-for-you snack set alongside emerging brands like Biena, Love Corn, and Wilde Chips, Daily Crunch's expansion into Target marks a significant milestone for the brand.

Target selected the Dill Pickle Sprouted Almonds and Pepitas Sprouted Nut Medley, as well as the Nashville Hot Sprouted Almonds, to be part of its snack lineup. Co-founder Laurel Orley expresses excitement, stating, "Target has been a retailer that we’ve been dreaming of securing since our 2020 launch, and we are thrilled for Target consumers to discover us on the shelves across the country."

The Dill Pickle flavor, the latest addition to Daily Crunch's lineup, is Upcycled Certified and was developed in partnership with Cleveland Kitchen, using repurposed pickle ends to create a savory, tangy taste infused with zesty spices and apple cider vinegar. The Nashville Hot flavor offers a vegan twist on Nashville Hot Chicken.

Daily Crunch is known for its innovative sprouting process and commitment to using no seed oils or processed sugars. The company recently secured a USPTO patent for its unique sprouting technique. Their mission-driven approach focuses on mental health and sustainable practices, ensuring each snack delivers on taste and wellness.

For more information, visit dailycrunchsnacks.com and follow @DailyCrunch_Snacks on Instagram.

