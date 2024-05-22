That’s it. has announced the promotion of Katie Eshuys to president. Formerly the chief commercial strategy and sales officer, Eshuys has been an integral part of That’s it. since she joined the company in 2019 as the vice president of international.

She has been instrumental in significantly increasing distribution across all channels, enhancing the brand's presence both domestically and internationally. Known for its two-ingredient fruit bars, Eshuys helped lead the expansion of its product portfolio to include confections, salty snacks, and functional products like probiotic fruit bars and, most recently, caffeinated energy bars, available nationwide at Walmart. Additionally, Eshuys built a new sales team from the ground up, further strengthening the expansion of new products and market reach.

"Katie's outstanding leadership and business acumen have been crucial to our growth, innovation, and success in recent years," said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder & CEO of That’s it. "Her dedication, talent, and vision make her the ideal choice for this new role. We are excited to see her continue to elevate our company to new heights."

Before joining That’s it., Eshuys served as the general manager of international markets at Halo Top Creamery, where she expanded distribution in eight countries leading to triple digit growth in two years. She also sits on the board of directors for a publicly listed Australian CPG company dedicated to crafting better-for-you products.

"I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as president of That’s it.," says Eshuys. "I am passionate about our mission to provide healthier snacking options, and I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing team to drive further growth and innovation."

Related: VIDEO - Katie Eshuys of That's it. on BFY snacks