Dr. Praeger’s, a pioneer in the better-for-you frozen food market, has announced the launch of new products and expanded distribution at select retailers nationwide.

This month Dr. Praeger’s will introduce two new offerings to 475 Target stores nationwide, where the brand’s Littles products reportedly are already a category leader in nutritious frozen snacks and meals. Suitable for popping in the air fryer for an easy, crunchy snack, the Southwestern Black Bean Crunchy Stars take the combination of black beans and Southwestern spices and give it a crunch. The BBQ Black Bean & Sweet Potato Slider Patties, deliver BBQ flavor with a blend of black beans, sweet potatoes, and smoky BBQ seasoning in a smaller, snackable format. Both products retail for $6.29 per package.

After entering Costco stores across Southern California with the Crunchy California Veggie Burger, Dr. Praeger’s has introduced a new Costco-exclusive product, the Smoky Chipotle Sweet Potato Burger. Debuting at 45 Costco locations across Texas, this new burger offers a combination of flavors with smoky chipotle seasoning and sweet potato, making it a suitable addition to any barbecue or mealtime occasion.

Dr. Praeger’s favorites and best-sellers are also getting expanded distribution with the Crunchy Southwestern Sweet Potato Veggie Burgers available at BJ's Wholesale Club nationwide, and select Kroger and Albertson's stores, offering a delightful crunch and bold Southwestern flavors. The Crunchy Cauliflower Veggie Burgers will also be available at select Albertson's and features a blend of veggies, encased in a crispy coating.

“We’re excited to introduce these new products and expand our distribution to reach even more consumers across the country,” says Andy Reichgut, CEO of Dr. Praeger’s. “At Dr. Praeger’s, we’re committed to providing delicious and convenient veggie-forward options made with quality ingredients, and we’re delighted to offer these new choices to our customers.”

In addition to the above retailers, Dr. Praeger’s is available nationwide at Whole Foods, Target, Instacart, Fresh Direct and select grocery stores.

