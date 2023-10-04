Conagra Brands is debuting several new savory snacks at the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta this week. Conagra is exhibiting the whole of its $3.2 billion snacking portfolio, including new products set to debut in the coming weeks. The coming attractions include the new Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon, designed to capitalize on increasing consumer interest in spicy foods and global flavors.

"The NACS Expo is an exciting time for our team as we share our latest innovations and showcase the strength of our snacks portfolio," says Lucy Brady, president of grocery and snacks for Conagra Brands. "Within meat snacks, seeds, and salty snacks, our brands are true C-store standouts."

The items being highlighted at Conagra’s NACS booth include:

Slim Jim x WWE: The centerpiece of Conagra's NACS Expo booth is a wrestling ring that celebrates Slim Jim's new partnership as the Official Meat Snack of WWE. Inaugurated earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam, the partnership is the largest in WWE history and includes activations all year long at major WWE live events and across media channels.

Meat snacks (Slim Jim, Duke's, Penrose): Following up on the recent success of the brand's 3 oz. Savage Size innovation that's amassed over $160 MM in retail sales since launch, the new Slim Jim Monster Original Twin Pack is the most meat ever offered from Slim Jim in a long-stick format. The Monster twin offers a double helping of 1.94 oz. Monster Original, currently the #2 selling item in all of meat snacks in Convenience. At 3.88 oz., that's more meat than the top-selling Jerky SKU in C-store, in a convenient, shareable format that's mouthwatering and value-packed with 22g of protein. The Monster Twin Original 3.88 oz. will debut in early December with a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon: The 1.94-oz. meat snack is intended to deliver on growing consumer demand for globally inspired flavors, with chile limon snacks surpassing $1.6 billion in annual sales in the U.S.

Annual consumption of nacho-flavor snacks has now reached $1.4 billion, growing 9% over the past three years. As a result, Slim Jim is doubling down on its nacho flavor in a new Giant Twin Pack 1.94 oz. format that offers greater versatility and convenience for consumers on the go. Both Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon 1.94 oz. and Giant Nacho Twin Pack 1.94 oz. have a suggested retail price of $3.69 and will head to stores in early December.

Duke's meat snacks are intended to offer a freshly crafted experience with premium ingredients and no shortcuts, led by the Duke's signature Shorty Smoked Sausage. Big Mama pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack, delivers 10g of protein in a 2.4 oz. sausage format and stands as the best value in convenience store meat snacks.

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: Here come the two top-selling brands to fire up the Seeds category as BiGS debuts new BiGS Vlasic Spicy Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds. A spicy twist on the #1 selling flavored sunflower seed (BiGS Vlasic Dill Pickle), this new offering delivers on a trend that has seen dollar sales of spicy seeds rise 29% over the past year. The new seeds will have a suggested retail price of $3.29 when they debut in stores in early December.

DAVID Seeds has launched new DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo Sunflower Seeds. Every bag combines DAVID's iconic sunflower seeds with the bold taste of Frank's RedHot, America's #1 selling hot sauce.

Salty Snacks (Andy Capp's, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Act II): Conagra is also cranking up the heat within its collection of salty snacks, where Andy Capp's is unveiling its hottest product ever: Fire Fries. Available in a 3 oz. impulse size bag and an 8 oz. value size bag for take-home sets, this new snack is a hotter take on Andy Capp's Hot Fries, the #1 unit and dollar velocity brand in warehouse salty snacks. The 3 oz. and 8 oz. bags, which debut in early December, have suggested retail prices of $1.49 and $3.29, respectively.

Conagra's portfolio of brands offers great options for popcorn lovers, as well. As the ready-to-eat Kettle Corn leader in dollar share and dollar velocities16, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP popcorn continues to fuel category growth with its adored Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn flavor, made with "Real Simple Ingredients. Nothing Fake." The flavor is available in a 2.25 oz. impulse size and 7 oz. size for larger bag sets. In addition, the top-selling value brand of microwave popcorn17 is now available in a ready-to-eat format for the Convenience channel: ACT II ready-to-eat popcorn is available in a Butter Lovers 1.7 oz. impulse size bag.

The NACS Show reportedly is a key annual event for the Conagra Brands sales team as they connect with customers to discuss in-store solutions that accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, end caps, and countertop racks and displays give retailers the ability to showcase these snacks in a compelling way for their shoppers.