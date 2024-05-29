Brainiac partners with leading pediatricians, neurologists, nutrition scientists, and dietitians to inform its innovation and product line, and the brand just launched its newest product, Fruit Snacks.

Braniac Fruit Snacks are available in three flavors—Mixed Berry, Tropical Tango, and Sour Apple—and are packed with brain-boosting nutrients like Omega-3s, choline, and lutein. Made with real fruits and veggies for natural flavors and colors, the Fruit Snacks reportedly offer a smart snacking option that combines taste with essential cognitive benefits.

The brand recently shared this study from the University of Warwick and Fudan University, which involved over 181,990 participants and revealed how crucial a balanced diet is for consumers' cognitive functions and mental well-being. They found that those who followed a balanced diet had the least mental health issues and even showed greater amounts of grey matter in their brains (which plays a vital role in processing information). This is yet another study drawing a conclusive connection between nutrition and brain health, further proving this is not just the latest fad diet.

