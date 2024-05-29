Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) has co-developed new Upcycled Pizza Dough with DeIorio Foods, Inc., a frozen dough manufacturer that's celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The proprietary blend, made with ReGrained SuperGrain+, reportedly delivers enhanced nutrition, robust flavor, and an authentic sustainability story to the pizza dough ball, and is now available for foodservice operators.

UP, Inc.’s Upcycled Food Lab, the company’s innovation hub, co-developed the Upcycled pizza dough ball with DeIorio’s as a value-added solution for foodservice and retail brands. ReGrained SuperGrain+ fortifies the pizza dough by providing added plant protein, fiber, flavor, and sustainability. DeIorio’s SuperGrain+ Upcycled Flour Dough Ball is a proprietary formulation developed to address consumers’ health and sustainability demands.

ReGrained SuperGrain+ unearths the nutritional treasure from grains that are overlooked—every time a beer is brewed—to create an upcycled hero ingredient that delivers a minimum of 3.5 times the dietary fiber and two times the plant protein of whole grain and white flours on a pound for pound basis. When formulated into products, SuperGrain+ increases nutrient density while decreasing carbon footprint and improving water efficiency.

Related: Stone & Skillet and UP, Inc. launch upcycled certified English muffin