Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) has debuted Atoria’s Family Bakery Mini Upcycled Naan, the latest brand collaboration for the Upcycled Foods Lab. The mini flatbreads are baked with upcycled flour, made from barley, wheat, and rye rescued at the end of the beer making process. After a successful initial launch exclusively with Misfits Market, Atoria’s Mini Upcycled Naan is now available at Albertsons and Safeway stores in the Southwest, Co-ops nationwide, Independent Natural Foods stores nationwide, Plum Market, Clarks Nutrition, and online at atoriasfamilybakery.com.

Atoria’s Mini Upcycled Naan was designed in partnership with the Upcycled Foods Lab and inspired by the company’s commitment to leave future generations a healthier, more harmonious planet. The naans are fortified with a hearty inclusion of ReGrained SuperGrain+, receiving the Upcycled Certified standard. The flatbreads are perfect for making pizzas, foldovers, croutons, or dipping in sweet and savory sauces, per the brand.

Today, 52% of consumers report an increased awareness of the environmental impact their food choices represent1 and are seeking items that support a more sustainable food system. Choosing products that are made with upcycled ingredients are an easy way for consumers to make an immediate impact at the point of sale. In fact, 57% of shoppers indicate that they intend to buy more upcycled food, and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients.

“We are proud to partner with the team at Atoria’s Family Bakery to collaborate on new upcycled products that honor family tradition, a commitment to simple ingredients, and modern consumer expectations for food that delivers on flavor, nutrition, and sustainability,” says Dan Kurzrock, founder & CEO of UP, Inc. “Our Upcycled Food Lab team loved partnering with the forward-thinking leadership at Atoria’s to support this innovation from ideation through launch and are so excited for consumers to finally be able to get their hands on them.”

For more information or to discuss potential R&D collaborations, visit UpcycledFoods.com and click on Partner Up. For more information about Atoria’s Family Bakery, to purchase the Mini Upcycled Naan or learn about all product offerings, contact Isabel Keup, marketing brand manager at isabel@atorias.com.

