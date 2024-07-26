Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) and Act Bar are launching a new line of premium snack bars designed to appeal to consumers’ demand for wholesome food that aspires to make the world a better place.

The Upcycled Certified, vegan, and non-GMO product innovation is distinguished by a recipe featuring an inclusion of ReGrained SuperGrain+. This upcycled hero ingredient is created from the nutritious grain left over from beer brewing that is packed with plant protein, dietary fiber, and prebiotics.

UP, Inc.’s Upcycled Foods Lab supported Act Bar’s development of the product line as an innovation partner. The Lab includes a team of interdisciplinary experts who help industry players of all sizes launch innovative products, turn food waste into profit, and secure supply chains with sustainable alternatives. The Act Bar project exemplifies the capabilities of the Upcycled Foods lab with a strong mission and strategic alignment.

Amelia Allen founded Act Bar after learning some disturbing facts about our nation’s food system – over 30 million children (60% of public school students) rely on free or reduced cost school lunches every year, and the United States wastes one-third of available food, squandering the resources to produce the food and its usage to feed the food insecure. That’s why Act Bar donates one meal for every single bar purchased, simultaneously reduces food insecurity and valorizes food waste by using upcycled ingredients in their bars.

Dan Kurzrock, co-Founder & CEO of UP, Inc. shares: “We're excited to partner with Act Bar and bring a sustainable and delicious snack bar to consumers that supports those in need. Our mission is to support brands in creating innovative products that are better for the planet and for people. This product brings that promise to life in an exciting new category.”

Upcycling is increasingly popular among consumers and has been topping the trends lists of retailers like Whole Foods and Kroger. In a consumer study conducted by Mattson, 95% of consumers think it’s important to do their part to reduce food waste, and 57% intend to buy more upcycled food. According to (SPINS), Upcycled Certified products enjoyed a 21% growth in sales between 2021 and 2022.

Act Bars are available in three nourishing flavors, including Cashew Coconut, Peanut Butter Cacao Nib, and Pecan S’mores, with 12 grams of protein and at least 9 grams of dietary fiber in every bar.

Distribution is currently available in Southern California at specialty grocery and food outlets as well as direct to consumer at ActBars.com.

