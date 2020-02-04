Bimbo QSR expands to Kazakhstan

Bimbo QSR, a division of Grupo Bimbo, solidified their presence in Central Asia by formally announcing their Joint Venture agreement with Food Town to acquire majority ownership in a state-of-the-art bakery located in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The facility compliments BQ’s neighboring high-speed bakeries and allows further alignment and support for Quick Service Restaurant [QSR] customers in the region.

“It is our priority to meet the bakery needs of our QSR customers around the globe—and we will continue to invest in and acquire new bakeries to do so,” said Mark Bendix, president of Bimbo QSR. “Our Kazakhstan facility is well positioned to the meet the growing demands of our customers with high quality bakery carriers.”