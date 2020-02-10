Barry Callebaut 100 percent dairy-free 'M_lk Chocolate'

Company: Barry Callebaut

Website: www.barry-callebaut.com/en-US

Ingredient Snapshot: Barry Callebaut has announced the introduction of the 100 percent dairy-free ‘M_lk Chocolate’ as part of a ‘Plant Craft’ Indulgence range. The new chocolate satisfies the growing demand for plant-based indulgence, particularly among millennials and centennials. The new chocolate is part of a wider portfolio of ‘Plant Craft’ products ranging from chocolate, cocoa, nuts and fillings to decorations.

Millennials and centennials earnestly want to live a happy, healthy life, in symbiosis with the world around them. They want food and drinks that are tasty and good for them and also good for the planet and its people.

The launch comes at a time when sustainability-conscious consumers, especially millennials and centennials, are increasingly adopting a ‘flexitarian’ or ‘freegan’ lifestyle, navigating seamlessly between plant-based products one day and animal products the next, or taking part in milestones like ‘Veganuary ’—January as a month of an exclusively vegan diet—to reduce their carbon footprint. In the UK alone, a 2019 YouGov study found that while only 1% of consumers classify as vegan, 14% of the population have adopted a plant-based diet one or more days a week.

The new dairy-free ‘M_lk Chocolate’ is creamy, milky and has the typical milk chocolate flavor and texture. It is made with an ingredient of natural origin, exclusively available to Barry Callebaut. It took a Barry Callebaut R&D team two years to develop this innovation.

"The next generation of consumers is looking for experiences that are tasty, good for them and good for the planet. With that in mind, we aim to accompany the industry in this plant-based revolution", commented Pablo Perversi, chief innovation, sustainability and quality officer and head of gourmet at Barry Callebaut.

"With more than 175 years of experience in mastering chocolate, creating indulgent experiences is at the heart of what we do. Through this innovation, we’re proud to offer chocolate creations with all of the creaminess consumers love, 100 percent dairy-free."

To bring these plant-based products to market, Barry Callebaut has developed a unique European footprint of fully-segregated dairy-free production facilities, including a state-of-the-art chocolate factory in Norderstedt, Germany. The new factory will be the manufacturer’s first facility capable of supplying dairy-free chocolate to the European market, with annual production capacity expected to reach tens of thousands of tons. The factory will be opened as a dairy-free facility in the first half of 2021.

The new range of dairy-free chocolate, cocoa and nut products will equip industry confectioners with everything needed to create indulgent dairy-free creations. Brands and artisans can benefit from the support of the new ‘Plant Craft’ hub on www.barry-callebaut.com, which serves as a source of inspiration and expert support to develop delicious plant-based creations by offering recipes, industry trend trackers and recommendations from chefs. Technical advisers will also be on hand to help with flavor pairing and workability.