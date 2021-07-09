Company: Carma Chocolate

Website: www.carma.ch

Ingredient Snapshot: Swiss chocolate making has been consistently refined throughout the centuries. Improved production processes and the use of quality ingredients has enabled chocolatiers and chefs to have the highest standards of quality in chocolate.

This long and rich history of making chocolate in Switzerland is tied to Carma’s founder, Carl Mentler. Passion for selecting high quality ingredients and creating an incomparable tasting experience that is unique to Swiss chocolate is of the utmost importance.

To continue to support chocolate artisans and chefs in bringing to life their creations without depleting the world’s resources, sustainable production is imperative.

Chocolate artisans and chefs around the world are becoming advocates for using ethically sourced ingredients, aimed to preserve chocolate for future generations.

Carma goes beyond just cocoa to sourcing the most sustainable ingredients at every step of the process. Every ingredient in Carma couvertures—cocoa, dairy, sugar, and vanilla—is all sustainable. Balancing sustainability with reliability and consistency in taste profile and color, which is a critical part of the uniquely Swiss chocolate crafting process. Carma’s mission was to create 100 percent sustainable chocolate and it's proud to say that it has met this challenge.

The challenges that the chocolate supply chain face everyday include ending forced labor, impeding deforestation, environmental issues, helping farmers to prosper, and ensuring that ingredients used are fully sustainable and traceable. That also means that each chocolate ingredient—cocoa, dairy, sugar, and vanilla—also faces its own sustainability challenges and a constantly growing global population presents even tougher obstacles to sourcing these ingredients.

Carma loves chocolate and wants to help make chocolate last forever. It is not a task—sustainable chocolate is a movement that should be the norm in the chocolate industry. Carma is proud to have achieved this landmark milestone and add this to its unique way of making Swiss chocolate.

For more information, please visit Carma on Instagram @carmachocolate or www.carma.ch.