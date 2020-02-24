JLS Automation patented VSP picking tool

Company: JLS Automation

Website: www.jlsautomation.com

Equipment Snapshot: JLS Automation is making the handling of vacuum skin packages (VSP) quick and efficient with a new patented end-of-arm tool (EOAT). See the automated VSP case loading solution at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia on March 3-5 at booth 1922.

VSP packaging completely conforms to the product, helping improve product presentation and shelf life. However, due to the varying shape and height of the product, VSP trays are typically difficult to automate and are usually case packed by hand. Now, JLS is automating VSP tray case loading to make the process faster and more efficient.

The new VSP picking tool from JLS uses a patented design for fast and consistent packing. The EOAT creates a suction seal along the perimeter of the VSP package, ensuring fast and accurate picking despite product shape and height irregularities with the package. When two or more trays are loaded into the case, the EOAT shingles them for more accurate placement in the case.

“Until now, loading VSP trays into cases was a challenge for automation. Now, with our new tooling food manufacturers can gain the benefits of VSP packaging without the cost or time constraints of manual case loading,” Jon Pentzer, applications engineer for JLS, said. “This will help our customers increase yield rates and improve case packing with consistent picks and accurate placement.”

See the patented automated VSP solution at JLS booth 1922 at PACK EXPO East March 3-5, 2020.