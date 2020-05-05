Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

'Bake to the Future' special episode: Communicating in a crisis, with Jim Antrup of Tippin's Gourmet Pies

May 5, 2020
In this special episode, Jim Antrup, VP of marketing & sales at Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, shares how Tippin’s has been impacted by this crisis and some of the ways they are overcoming these challenges while keeping team members’ well-being the number one priority. He tells ABA how Tippin’s has adjusted their communications as well as their production to meet the growing demand in the retail stores, and decrease in demand in foodservice.

This conversation was recorded on April 27, 2020.

Read more about ABA's conversation in this article, written by David Orgel.

