New 'Bake to the Future' episode: Flexibility and communication in times of crisis

In this episode, ABA talks with Brad Alexander, COO at Flowers Foods and the newly elected ABA board chair, about the opportunities he sees for bakers and how ABA’s resources can help the industry overcome new hurdles. Learn how Flowers adjusted to the pandemic, while continuing to meet the unprecedented demand for fresh product. ABA also talks about his goals for ABA and for the industry as he begins his ABA Board Chair position.

This conversation was recorded on May 14, 2020.

