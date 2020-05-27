Unique Pretzels launches 'Giving with a Twist' to increase support for charitable organizations during COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted every aspect of our lives, including shifting the focus of philanthropic giving. Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. recognized that charities and nonprofits throughout the region, and beyond, were experiencing a decline in donations. To provide aid during this challenging time, the company created “Giving with a Twist” as a way to help drive support for charities and nonprofits whose member base are either unable to contribute at this time or have redirected their donations to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Participating charities receive a special coupon code for online purchases of Unique Pretzel products, and for a limited time, 10 percent of all proceeds earned utilizing the code will be donated back to the respective partnering charity. Additionally, customers using the code during each promotional period receive 5% off their online order.

“With all the changes created by the Coronavirus pandemic, we recognized that charitable organizations that normally rely on the financial support of their members and local community were seeing a decrease in contributions,” said Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. “We went to work and established a program that not only benefits charities providing important services throughout their communities, but also provides a special benefit to their supporters. This program is a “win-win” situation for all participants involved and is a great way for us to show our support for the organizations that may be overlooked during these uncertain times.”

The first, 3-day-long, fundraising event for “Giving with a Twist” kicked off on May 27, 2020, with Humane Pennsylvania, the state’s largest partnership of animal welfare organizations, delivering veterinary services to tens of thousands of clients. Other participating organizations to offer a unique coupon code include the Prospectus Berco, Habitat for Humanity of Berks County, the Greater Berks Food Bank – Helping Harvest, Literacy Council of Reading-Berks and the Hope Rescue Mission. The complete list of charities and nonprofit organizations and their corresponding promotional dates can be found below.

“This program has helped to remind our supporters of the importance of their donations, especially during a time when there has been an understandable shift to focus on contributing to organizations and nonprofits, like Humane Pennsylvania, working toward COVID-19 recovery efforts,” stated Chelsea Cappellano, Donor & Alumni Relations Coordinator at Humane Pennsylvania. “‘Giving with a Twist’ enables our supporters to contribute to our efforts in a fun way, which also provides a financial benefit to the animals we serve, in addition to a great snack. We commend and sincerely appreciate Unique Pretzels for their commitment to helping organizations like ours.”

To learn more about “Giving with a Twist,” or how to get involved, please contact Erica Frazer, retail sales manager, by emailing efrazer@uniquepretzels.com.



“Giving with a Twist” Program Schedule

Charitable Organization Promotional Period Coupon Code Humane Pennsylvania May 27-29th HUMANE10 Prospectus Berco May 27-29th PBERCO10 Greater Berks Food Bank June 3-5th HARVEST10 Habitat for Humanity of Berks County June 3-5th HABITAT10 Literacy Council of Reading-Berks June 3-5th LIT10 Hope Rescue Mission June 17-19th HOPE10

