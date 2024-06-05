Insignia International, the parent company of 505 Southwestern, La Tortilla Factory, and Yucatan Guacamole, has launched Tradición, a new line of corn and flour tortillas under the La Tortilla Factory brand. Tradición tortillas are now available in most major Northern California grocery chains including Safeway, Albertsons, Raley’s, Save Mart, and Lucky, as well as select stores in Southern California and Texas.

Five new types of Tradición tortillas include Fajita, Soft Yellow Corn Tortillas, Soft White Corn Tortillas, Burrito Flour Tortillas, and Soft Taco Flour Tortillas. All of these tortillas are low sodium and have no cholesterol or trans fats. The flour tortillas use only unbleached flour, and the corn tortillas are gluten-free.

“Insignia International is forging a new frontier of flavor in the Hispanic food space, and Tradición tortillas stand out among the competition,” says Adam Butler, CEO of Insignia International. “These tortillas are complete and balanced with an uncomplicated intensity; you’d never know it takes such hard work to create something this simple.”

Following the success of La Tortilla Factory, which is rapidly expanding its distribution across the country, Tradición tortillas will soon be available in all Albertsons across California, Seattle, Denver, and the Southwest.

Tradición’s packaging is embellished with bright colors to represent the majestic landscape and scenery of pastoral Mexico, which is the source of inspiration for the brand.

Insignia International has been at the forefront of the Hispanic food movement for the last two decades, per the brand - launching nearly 50 new items over the past two years alone to satisfy the evolving flavor preferences of consumers.

