CAIF, a company in the market for botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, has announced the opening of two additional sales offices in the United States to better serve its customers.

In addition to its main office in California. These two new offices—in Salt Lake City, UT and Hoboken, NJ—are geographically positioned to allow CAIF’s customers located in different time zones throught the United States to be able to quickly reach a CAIF representative.

“Having seen great growth in our customer base in the United States over the past few years, we decided that we needed to better serve those customers with a greater reach,” said Cesar Fernandes, chief executive officer of CAIF. “These geographically-spaced sales offices means that our customers can reach us, regardless of what time zone they are located in, based on their hours of operation during the business day.”