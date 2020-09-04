Givaudan, a flavors and fragrances company, has announced it is evolving the name of its Flavor and Fragrance divisions to reflect its expanded product offering to its customers.

With immediate effect, the Flavor Division will become Taste & Wellbeing, highlighting its global leadership position in flavor and taste, while signaling the expansion of the business into adjacent spaces. The Fragrance Division will become Fragrance & Beauty highlighting its global leadership in Fragrances whilst signalling the expansion into Beauty.

Louie D’Amico, president Taste & Wellbeing said: “Over the past five years, we have expanded our portfolio in a significant way, complementing our industry-leading flavor and taste capabilities with an outstanding offer of natural functional and nutritional solutions. The new name captures this expanded portfolio and the value we bring to customers by going beyond great taste, to create more complete future-facing food experiences.”

Maurizio Volpi, president Fragrance & Beauty said: “By reinforcing our leadership in fragrances we want to become the creative partner of choice not only in personal, fabric, hygiene and home care but also in fine fragrance and beauty overall.”

The new names reflect Givaudan’s purpose of creating for healthier and happier lives, with love for nature, and are aligned with the divisions’ 2025 strategic ambitions to shape the future of food, fragrances, and beauty by becoming the innovation and co-creation partner of choice to its customers.