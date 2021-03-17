Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing has announced it has strategically realigned its portfolio to better reflect how, through its expanded product offering and capabilities, it supports customers to deliver future facing food experiences that consumers value.

Louie D’Amico, president of Taste & Wellbeing, Givaudan said: “As the food industry faces profound disruption, driven by rapidly changing consumer and customer needs and growing environmental concerns, our business has evolved to meet this challenge head on. Anchoring our flavor, taste, natural functional and nutritional capabilities around the concept of food experiences enables us to link what we do with the benefits that consumers expect from the food, beverages and nutraceutical products they consume. I strongly believe this positioning is a demonstration of the Givaudan difference and delivers on our Company’s purpose of creating for happier, healthier lives.”

By realigning its Taste & Wellbeing portfolio, Givaudan signals its ability to anticipate and understand its customers’ needs with a consumer end-benefit in mind. The Company has identified three experience spaces that will help deliver its promise to its customers and their consumers:

The ‘Feel Good’ Food Experience space encompasses Givaudan’s flavor, taste, color, preservation and texture capabilities with the aim to create sensory experiences that feel good, surprise and delight.

The ‘Does Good’ Food Experience space covers its nutrition and health related portfolio of botanicals, bioactives and technologies that reduce sugar, fat and sodium. These solutions are aimed at enhancing the nutritional value of food and supporting healthy living, to bring more of the natural wellbeing benefits that consumers want.

The ‘Imagine’ Food Experience space includes tools and programs that enable discovery, innovation, creation and collaboration with its customers and partners, going beyond consumer expectations and shaping the future of food.

For more information on how Givaudan is helping food, beverage and nutraceutical companies deliver experiences consumers love, please visit its website at www.givaudan.com/taste-wellbeing.