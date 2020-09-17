Sweet Loren's, the #1 natural cookie dough brand in the U.S., has announced their availability at Costco. A 4-pack of the brand’s top selling product, Pre-Portioned Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough, is now available in the cooler section of Costco locations throughout the Midwest and in several Los Angeles locations.

Sweet Loren’s Cookie Dough features attributes sought by modern consumers: Plant-based and Dairy-Free, Certified Gluten-Free and Vegan, Peanut/Tree Nut Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher Pareve. Sweet Loren’s pre-portioned cookie dough is ready-to-bake and completely safe to enjoy raw. Consumers are looking for simple, plant-based and allergen-friendly products that don't sacrifice on taste, fun or ease of use.

"We believe everyone—regardless of dietary restriction or lifestyle choices—deserves delicious, clean indulgence. We are thrilled about our Costco debut and are excited that more people can now enjoy Sweet Loren’s and stock up to bring joy to their homes this holiday season," said Loren Brill, founder & CEO.

Sweet Loren’s products do not contain eggs and uses a special blend of safe-to-eat-raw flours, both of which are necessary to eliminate the risk of salmonella associated with eating raw cookie dough. In addition to enjoying cookie dough raw or baked—Sweet Loren’s Cookie Dough can be made into a variety of easy recipes, including the crowd-pleasing Brookie (a brownie-cookie mashup), cookie skillets, pie crusts, and more.

This news comes on the heels of the launch of the newest item in their portfolio—3.6oz Single-Serve Edible Cookie Dough in Chocolate Chunk available at all Publix supermarkets and direct to consumer through the company website. Sweet Loren’s is the only nationally distributed edible cookie dough that is safe-to-eat- raw and inclusive of allergen-sensitive and dietary choice consumers. Sweet

Loren’s is perfectly positioned at the corner of healthy indulgence, clean eating, and convenience.

To find Sweet Loren’s in a Costco near you, visit the store locator on www.sweetlorens.com. Be sure to follow @sweetlorens and sign up for their newsletter for the latest product launches, recipes, and news.