Material Transfer Custom Material Master half frame bulk bag discharger

Company: Material Transfer

Website: www.materialtransfer.com

Equipment Snapshot: Patented system designed for discharging product into customer's process. Unit includes Flo-Lock discharge spout closure system which quickly halts material flow for partial bag discharge, allowing bag to be retied and removed; the Seal-Master round bag spout access chamber with "gull wing" doors for easy operator access; the Sure-Seal bag spout clamping system for dust-tight material discharge; plus a carbon steel product discharge transition.

Below the transition, a bag dump station with operator access doors allows for small bags of material to enter the process mid-stream. Unit also includes a product discharge hopper equipped with fluidizing system for flow assistance.

Systems are custom designed for your specific application requirements.