Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49

Product Snapshot: Cereal and snack lovers' minds can stop racing to figure out what blast-from-their-past cereal will be the new Kellogg's Jumbo Snax sensation, because the news (and National Snack Day) we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Introducing Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax—the newest fan-favorite cereal to be transformed and "jumbo-fied" for snacktime.

Featuring cinnamon-sugar swirl-shape pieces, each Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax bite evokes the experience of enjoying a delicious cinnamon roll, giving you the classic Cinnabon taste you know and love while at home or on the go. The new flavor hits cereal aisles nationwide in April alongside new Kellogg's SMORZ Jumbo Snax. The newly returned Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal, now turned cereal for snacking, features toasted graham square pieces dusted with marshmallow and rich chocolate flavors, each bite reminding you of a freshly toasted s'more.

"Kellogg's Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Cereal and SMORZ Cereal have incredibly devoted fan bases, and we've received numerous social media requests to bring back the cereals," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "The new Kellogg's Jumbo Snax additions give fans what they desire—another way to satisfy their cereal cravings, anytime, anywhere, with two new melt-in-your-mouth flavors."

The two new flavors join the Kellogg's Jumbo Snax lineup that includes Kellogg's Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws. So, whether you're craving the flavor of an oven-baked cinnamon roll, a freshly toasted s'more or your favorite childhood breakfast cereal, there's a cereal for snacking to satisfy your taste buds outside the cereal bowl.

Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired and SMORZ Jumbo Snax will be available at retailers nationwide in April with a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a 12-pouch multipack with 0.42-ounce single-serve bags, ideal for a midafternoon or on-the-go cereal snack.

To learn more about Kellogg's Jumbo Snax, follow @Kelloggus on Instagram and Facebook and visit www.JumboSnax.com to find a retailer near you.