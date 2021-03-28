A worldwide manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, Barry Callebaut AG has initiated Treat Tomorrow, a collaboration with customers and experts to carve the plan for "new" chocolate indulgence. With the initiative, the industry leader intends to foster new and emerging consumer desires addressing climate, social inequality, and personal health concerns. Treat Tomorrow starts with a Glocal Customer Gathering on April 28, 2021.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group, said: “The COVID-19 crisis disrupted the whole world and accelerated changes already in the making. By initiating Treat Tomorrow, we aim to shift the dialogue with customers, brands and artisans with regards to consumer attitude changes.”

The Treat Tomorrow initiative is supported by a platform to provide knowledge and insights to elicit positive change. On April 28, Treat Tomorrow will be kicked-off with the live-streaming of 5 mini-series addressing 5 pressing consumer questions.

Each mini-series reflects on the subject from multiple perspectives: macro trends, food & health science, brand case studies, and next-generation consumer applications. The miniseries will be live hosted by an anchor to stimulate the interactivity and discussions. Topics include: health, next generation indulgence, plant-based, sustainability and the climate.

Registration for the kick-off is open for customers and experts. Including to sign up for individual one-on-one ‘Choc’Xchanges' with experts to draft an action plan to shape the future of chocolate indulgence for the benefits of personal and environmental health.