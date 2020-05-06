Snack Pop officially unveils Snickers Candy Pop

Company: SNAX-Sational Brands

Website: www.snackpop.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.98

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand Snack Pop officially introduces Snickers Candy Pop, now on shelves at Sam’s Club as of April 29, 2020. The new variety joins the brand’s iconic line-up of flavor offerings, adding this new, exciting flavor for consumers to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. As part of the successful and growing in-demand product line of popcorn licensee partnerships, the new variety is now available for purchase nationwide at Sam’s Club. MARS, Inc. and Snack Pop joined forces for this highly anticipated, ultimate candy and popcorn combo—Snickers Candy Pop.

At a time when Americans are spending most of their time at home and while home entertainment is at an all time high, consumers are looking for new snacks and products on a daily basis. The innovative brand combines everyone’s favorite things—popcorn with candy and cookie favorites—for the perfect, must-have snack. The popular, low-calorie line of flavors currently includes Snickers Candy Pop, M&Ms Minis Candy Pop, Twix Candy Pop, OREO Cookie Pop, Chips Ahoy! Cookie Pop and Butterfinger Candy Pop. Snickers Candy Pop is made with real Snickers candy bar pieces and drizzled to perfection with Snickers caramel and nuts.

With the ongoing success of Snack Pop’s popular offerings at Sam’s Club, the brand rolls out the newest flavor to wow consumers, with the highly anticipated launch of Snickers Candy Pop, now available nationwide in a 20-ounce party size bag for $5.98. Sam’s Club is currently offering their customers the options of curbside pickup via online pre-ordering, or regular in-store purchasing. Sam’s Club Weblink: Candy Pop Snickers Popcorn (20oz.)

The candy-coated flavored popcorn is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, candy and cookie-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack of 2020” by Buzzfeed.

“We are very excited to continue to bring the most iconic brand names in the world to consumers through Snack Pop. We are thrilled to now debut Snickers Candy Pop with one of our premiere retail partners, Sam’s Club," says Frank Florio, president and founder of Snack Pop, and co-founder of SNAX-Sational Brands.

In addition to offering delicious snacking popcorn, Snack Pop has been providing snack products to Baby2Baby to support their Covid-19 efforts, an organization that helps provide food, household items, and baby goods to underprivileged families and children in need. It is important to the brand to fulfill their social responsibility to help society and those less fortunate, especially during this unprecedented time.