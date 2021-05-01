Company: Raised Gluten Free

Website: www.raisedglutenfree.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99-$19.99

Product Snapshot: A decadent slice of pie after a holiday meal is a tradition that should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of food allergies or dietary restrictions. That’s why Raised Gluten Free is proud to offer a Pumpkin Pie and Cranberry Apple Pie that each feature classic, old-fashioned flavor all while being 100 percent vegan and certified gluten free. Crafted at a dedicated, certified gluten-free bakery in Northern California, the fall-and-winter inspired pies are also free of dairy, eggs, nuts, peanuts, Kosher Pareve, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Made with carefully selected ingredients using a simple pie press, both small-batch, plant-based offerings start with a delicate, flaky pastry crust. The Pumpkin Pie features a silky, soy-based filling that includes 100 percent real pumpkin puree, plus signature spices like cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg, while the Cranberry Apple Pie delivers a deliciously sweet and tart treat that’s topped with an irresistible crumble top.

Rosa Dixon, founder and CEO of Raised Gluten Free, shares: “The holidays are all about spending time with loved ones, but it can be challenging for families navigating dietary restrictions to enjoy a meal together. Our seasonal pies offer a comforting dessert solution that everyone can enjoy without sacrificing the decadent and satisfying taste we all crave.”

Raised Gluten Free’s seasonal bakery pies are currently available for retailers nationwide to order through June 1st. The SRP is $9.99 for a 6” pie and $19.99 for a 9” pie. The Pumpkin Pie can be served chilled or heated, while the Cranberry Apple Pie is best served warm.