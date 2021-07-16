Company: Raised Gluten Free

Website: www.raisedglutenfree.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: Raised Gluten Free, a women-owned business bringing small-batch, plant-based pies to market, is celebrating the sweet flavors of spring and summer with two seasonally inspired offerings: Southern Peach and Blueberry Bliss.

100 percent vegan and allergy-friendly, the decadent, seasonal desserts are crafted at a dedicated, certified gluten-free bakery in Northern California and are also free of dairy, eggs, soy, nuts, and peanuts, and are Kosher Pareve and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Featuring comforting, homemade flavor, both bakery pies start with a delicate, flaky pastry crust and are made using a simple pie press and thoughtful, quality ingredients. An old-fashioned favorite, the Southern Peach Pie is filled with a mix of juicy peaches and brown sugar and topped with a classic crumble, while the Blueberry Bliss Pie bursts with sweet, juicy blueberries and a touch of zesty lemon.

Shared Rosa Dixon, founder and CEO of Raised Gluten Free, “No warm-weather gathering is complete without a fresh fruit pie. As moms who know first-hand what it’s like to navigate food allergies, we’ve made it our mission to create beautiful, seasonal pies that can be shared among family and friends, regardless of dietary restrictions.”

Raised Gluten Free’s Southern Peach and Blueberry Bliss Pies are currently available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $9.99 for a 6” pie. The products are best served warm after a quick bake in the oven.