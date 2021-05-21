Company: Whoa! Dough

Website: www.whoadough.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: Remember those happy times of making homemade cookies when you were a kid? Licking the spoon was never so much fun. Now you can bring back some of that nostalgia with Whoa! Dough Edible Cookie Dough Bars, a new, on-the-go snack in six cookie dough flavors that combine sweet-treat flavor with feel-good nutrition.

Cookie dough is the taste you never outgrow. But health conscious adults recognize an indulgence so rich has its risks. The good news is that all flavors of Whoa! Dough Cookie Dough Bars—including the new Brownie Batter Chocolate Chip—are vegan, contain fewer calories (between 140–170 calories per serving), and taste just like homemade cookie dough.

Whoa! Dough Cookie Dough Bars were invented by Todd Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant along with Todd. The family sought a snack that wasn’t void of nutrition like most cookies and candy, but still tasted great and which they all could enjoy. Not finding one that met their expectations, Todd embarked to create a snack himself.

“We challenged the cookie dough status quo and created a real cookie dough indulgence that rewards healthy eaters and is a snack we are happy to give to our kids,” said Todd Goldstein. “Whoa! Dough bars are a tasty and healthy alternative snack,” he added.

Whoa! Dough comes in six flavors: chocolate chip, sugar cookie, sugar cookie with sprinkles, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, and the new brownie batter chocolate chip. Whoa Dough ingredients are GFCO Gluten-Free Certified and NON-GMO Project verified, OU Kosher, and contain no dairy, soy, or egg products.

The sugar cookie, sprinkle sugar cookie, classic chocolate chip, and the new brownie batter chocolate chip bars are all allergen-free, and the peanut butter chocolate chip and peanut butter bars are available for those without nut allergies.

Each 1.6 oz. Whoa! Dough bar contains five grams of protein. The bars also contain chickpea flour, a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. The bars are sweetened with allulose, one of many different sugars that exists in nature in very small quantities.

Whoa! Dough Cookie Dough Bars are available on Amazon and in specialty retail stores such as Heinen’s, Whole Foods, Topps, Faire, Vegan Essentials, and Snack Magic. The MSRP is $2.49 for a 1.6 oz bar.