Takis, the salty snacks brand owned by Barcel USA, has announced it has signed Brand Central LLC, a premiere brand licensing consultancy, as its exclusive licensing agency in the United States. The Takis brand, known for the iconic spicy rolled tortilla chip with chili lime flavor, is one of the fastest growing brands in the tortilla snacking category. Takis hosts a full collection of Fuego snacks, from chips to popcorn to nuts, and has already entered several licensing categories from pizza rolls to meat snacks to sunflower seeds.

Takis, together with Brand Central, will be scaling the existing licensed partners such as General Mills, Conagra, and Oberto Snacks as well as seeking fresh new collaborations with top CPG companies for new food and beverage extensions and lifestyle brands for buzzworthy, on-trend collaborations that appeal to Gen Z.

“Takis continues to experience double-digit growth so it is the perfect time to partner with Brand Central to help us scale our consumer products program. Brand Central was a natural choice for our agency with their expertise with beloved food brands such as Oreo, Heinz, Krispy Kreme and their intimate knowledge of today’s lifestyle trends for Gen Z consumers” said Cristina Lopez Sordo, senior brand manager at Barcel USA.

“Takis® snacks is the perfect brand to extend into new categories. It is best known for its signature hot chili pepper & lime-flavored variety, is wildly popular with consumers and its flavor and crunch can extend into so many other product categories from meal complements to meats. We are confident the intensity fans feel about Takis will also translate into incredible product collaborations and 'must have' lifestyle merchandise,” added Ross Misher, CEO of Brand Central.

