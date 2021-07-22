Macadamia nut powerhouse Royal Hawaiian Orchards has released an online poll that allows customers help decide what new products and flavors they would like to see next. To cast your vote on the new tropical treats that are sure to quickly become household favorites, visit https://royalhawaiianorchards.com/pages/newflavorpoll.

A first for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and a great way to obtain feedback directly from customers, the polling platform currently offers three different options to choose from; Cracked Pepper Parmesan, Mango Habanero, and Salt and Vinegar. Votes can be cast between July 14 to July 31, 2021, as Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ fans from across the nation will help influence what product will be released this year both for online and retail consumers.

“We have been eager to share this virtual poll with both new Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ customers and loyal fans alike. Beyond consumer feedback, this gives us the opportunity to engage with the community in a fun way when it comes to adding new product to our family of tropical flavors,” said K.C. Blinn, general manager of sales and marketing. “No matter what new product is added to collection, it will continue to showcase the natural health benefits of the macadamia nut, and serve as a healthy staple snack for both kitchen pantries and those living life on-the-go.”

To keep up with Royal Hawaiian Orchards on Instagram, follow the brand at @royalhawaiianorchards.