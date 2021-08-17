Company: Parsons-Eagle Packaging Systems

Website: www.parsons-eagle.com

Equipment Snapshot: The Phaser AB Vertical Form, Fill, Seal Machine is capable of producing pillow, gusseted, or flat bottom packages from 2 inches to 13 inches in width and 3 inches to 15 inches in length at speeds in excess of 60 packages per minute. Features include Allen-Bradley color touch screen control, quick-thread film path, and an open architecture construction for ease of changeover and maintenance.

The machine offers a number of machine options including a package support with eject, ultra-low profile frame design, fiber optic print registration, polyethylene film seal jaws, paper film seal jaws, hole punch, tear notch, flavor injection, pre-zippered reclosable package solutions, and many more. Phaser AB machines are ideal for short run, low-to-medium speed packaging of a wide range of products including, but not limited to, chemicals, consumer goods, food products, pet food, pet treats, and IQF applications.

The Phaser AB will be running packages made from a new 100 percent certified recyclable all paper structure supplied by the Paper People LLC that utilizes its patent pending Paperlock heat sealing technology.

Check out the Phaser AB machine at PACK EXPO 2021, Booth C-2625.

For more information, please visit: www.parsons-eagle.com and paperpeopleusa.com.