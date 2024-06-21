Crumbl and WK Kellogg Co are introducing a first-of-its-kind innovation for the gourmet dessert brand: Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal. The collaboration delivers the taste of Crumbl's signature Milk Chocolate Chip cookie in cereal form.

Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal offers a unique blend of textures and ﬂavors that mirror the indulgent experience of enjoying a Crumbl Milk Chocolate Chip cookie, says the brand. Consumers can anticipate the cereal hitting store shelves nationwide this summer, with availability varying across select retailers.

The cereal is the result of a collaborative effort between Crumbl's Menu and R&D team alongside WK Kellogg Co’s Food Designers. This new cereal offering brings together the best of both brands.

The inspiration behind the partnership came from WK Kellogg Co's commitment to providing consumers with innovative ﬂavor experiences in the cereal aisle. With Crumbl's reputation for delivering food experiences and WK Kellogg Co's dedication to exploring new ﬂavor territories, the collaboration is poised to bring the gourmet dessert experience to breakfast tables everywhere.

"This partnership between Crumbl and Kellogg’s represents a fusion of two brands known for their dedication to delivering exceptional food experiences," says Sawyer Hemsely, founder, Crumbl. "Whether enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or as an indulgent treat, Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal aims to delight consumers with its irresistible ﬂavor proﬁle."

"We’re proud to partner with Crumbl,” said Laura Newman, Kellogg’s vice president of brand. “Crumbl’s unique food, distinct packaging, and passionate fan base makes this innovation a great add to our portfolio of iconic cereals.”

