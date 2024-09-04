Crumbl recently announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures. To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated new movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Crumbl is releasing a new dessert, as well as hosting an Instagram-only giveaway that will offer one lucky winner an unforgettable Warner Bros. Studio Tour experience in Burbank, CA, for themselves and three guests.

To celebrate the arrival of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters September 6, Crumbl crafted a new gourmet cake. The Afterlife Cake is a two-tiered dark chocolate cake, layered with a swirl of vanilla and dark chocolate cream cheese frosting, naturally colored by rich dark cocoa, and finished with sprinkles and a special-edition topper.

Available in stores for one week, customers will be able to purchase The Afterlife Cake from now through September 7.

The Crumbl and Warner Bros. partnership aims to create memorable experiences for all audience members and dessert enthusiasts. One particularly memorable experience will come through Crumbl’s sweepstakes being held in honor of the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation, and a Warner Bros. Studio Tour, providing an insider’s look at the filmmaking process and a chance to explore iconic sets and soundstages.

To enter the giveaway, participants can follow Crumbl’s Instagram page, like the giveaway post, and tag the three friends who would accompany them on the adventure. The entry period runs through September 7, closing at 11:59 pm MST. This contest is open to U.S. and Canadian participants who are 18 years of age or older. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on September 9 by Crumbl’s social media team.

