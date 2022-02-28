Company: CLIO Snacks

Website: cliosnacks.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49-$28.00

Product Snapshot: Clio Snacks, the fresh snacking brand behind the world's first Greek yogurt bar wrapped in a chocolatey coating, is unveiling three new additions to its refrigerated, handheld bar portfolio: Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars, Vanilla Less Sugar Yogurt Bars, and Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars. Clio is also expanding its distribution into Kroger stores for the first time, with three core bar flavors hitting store shelves nationwide in 1,200 doors in March 2022. Clio Snacks will be showcasing these new innovations at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. at booth #N401 from March 9–11, 2022.

All three new bar varieties combine the benefits of pure, strained whole milk Greek yogurt—which is high in protein and probiotics—with Clio’s signature, irresistible cheesecake-like texture and decadent chocolate or almond butter coating. Additionally, all three bars are Certified Gluten Free and Vanilla Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars are keto-friendly. Details include:

Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars - A permissible indulgence unlike any other, crafted with chocolate Greek yogurt and a melt-in-your-mouth chocolatey coating. Each serving contains eight grams of protein and just 150 calories.

Vanilla Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars - These refrigerated, handheld bars are crafted from vanilla Greek yogurt and taste like an indulgent dessert, but contain only 100 calories and 1g of sugar.

Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars - These bars are crafted with a crunchy layer of cranberry almond granola and decadent almond butter coating. With this innovative new bar, Clio transforms everyday parfait into a delectable ready-made refrigerated bar perfect for a satiating snack or breakfast occasion. Each bar is 210 calories and contains 10g of protein.

“We are delighted to introduce three innovative snacking solutions to our growing portfolio of handheld Greek yogurt bars,” said John McGuckin, CEO of Clio Snacks. “The snacking trend has emerged as an incremental and dynamic force within refrigerated CPG, and our goal is to provide delicious solutions which deliver on the promise of guiltless indulgence. With the nutritional profile of Greek yogurt, these new bars are the perfect choice for all-dayparts. From crunchy breakfast parfaits to afternoon cravings to lower sugar options, Clio’s portfolio is an anytime, anywhere, hand-held snacking sensation… no spoons allowed.”

In March 2022, Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bars will be available in Kroger (alongside Vanilla and Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bars) and Whole Foods Market with an SRP of $1.49 per bar, Vanilla Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars will be available in Whole Foods Market and Albertsons with an SRP of $1.99 per bar, and Vanilla Almond Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars will be available in Whole Foods Market with an SRP of $2.49 per bar. These bars will also be available direct-to-consumers nationwide at www.cliosnacks.com in 10-count boxes, for $18, $22 and $28 respectively.

Clio’s better-for-you snacks are available nationwide in the yogurt and refrigerated bar aisles, including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Target, Vons, Albertsons, Sam’s Club, Costco, and more, as well as online at cliosnacks.com.