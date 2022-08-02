Company: CLIO Snacks

Website: cliosnacks.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.77-$28.00

Product Snapshot: Clio Snacks, the world's first Greek yogurt bar wrapped in a chocolatey coating, continues its upward trajectory in the refrigerated snacking sector with +30% year-over-year revenue growth. Additionally this year, the brand has also launched two new products with 75% incrementality to the category. Clio Snacks has also continued to reach more consumers through expanded distribution in new channels and retailers, including Meijer, Sprouts, Wawa, Sheetz, Circle K, Quick Check, Kum & Go, and OTG, as well as national e-commerce channels Yumble, Weee!, and Veruca.

Within long-standing Clio retailers, the brand continues to release new, limited-edition products. In July, the brand unveiled Limited Edition Key Lime Pie Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars, available exclusively in Sam’s Club, and Salted Caramel Mini Greek Yogurt Bars, available exclusively at Walmart. Like all of Clio Snacks’ refrigerated, handheld bars, these two new varieties combine the benefits of pure, strained whole-milk Greek yogurt, high in protein and probiotics, with Clio’s signature cheesecake-like texture and yogurt or chocolate coating. Details include:

“Our ongoing distribution gains across such a wide variety of retailers is an incredible proof point to Clio’s broad consumer appeal,” said John McGuckin, CEO of Clio Snacks. “In addition to retail expansion, innovation is one of the biggest drivers of our growth, as we launch products that encourage consumption across multiple dayparts including morning and afternoon snacking, breakfast, and dessert. Key Lime Pie Parfait and Salted Caramel Minis are the first of several new products we’ll be debuting throughout the next 12 months.”

Clio’s Key Lime Pie Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars are available now for a limited-time exclusively in Sam’s Club for $12.88 per 8-ct. box as well as direct-to-consumers nationwide at cliosnacks.com for $28.00 per 10-ct. box. Salted Caramel Mini Greek Yogurt Bars are available exclusively in Walmart for $4.27 per 8-ct box.

Clio’s full portfolio of better-for-you snacks are available nationwide in the yogurt and refrigerated bar aisles at Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Sprouts, Albertsons, Sam’s Club, Costco, and more, as well as online at cliosnacks.com.