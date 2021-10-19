Clio Snacks, the fresh snacking brand behind the world's first Greek yogurt bar wrapped in chocolate and refrigerated bar brand, has announced the appointment of John McGuckin as chief executive officer and Rachel Moore as chief marketing officer. As McGuckin takes the helm to guide Clio to its next level of growth, founder and former CEO Sergey Konchakovskiy will be moving into a new role as executive chairman. In this position, he will oversee Clio’s long-term growth initiatives, including production expansion, product innovation, investor relations and more.

“I’m excited for this next chapter for Clio, where I will be moving into a role where I can focus on what I’m most passionate about: innovation and our future category disruption,” said Konchakovskiy. “It’s been both a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and dream to build Clio from scratch and lead us through the past six years. As Clio continues to grow so quickly, I’m honored to have John join us as CEO. With his unparalleled track record building some of the fastest-growing CPG brands to mainstream recognition, he has a powerful, forward-thinking vision for Clio’s future and I can’t wait to see what’s next for us.”

A proven team builder and highly collaborative leader, McGuckin joins Clio Snacks at a pivotal time as the company begins to emerge as one of the remarkable growth stories of the new millennium. An experienced c-suite executive, McGuckin has provided leadership and vision in his past roles as CSO, CCO, and CEO across successful and highly engaged consumer packaging brands, including Sabra, Lakeview Farms, and Tribe Mediterranean Foods. During his tenure at Sabra, John led the North American sales strategy, helping to forge Sabra’s evolution from $10 million start-up to $500 million branded leader while growing the category from $73 million to $750 million in just seven years. John’s leadership in M&A and joint ventures through both strategic and private equity platforms has built incredible value for shareholders and successful outcomes for associates.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve developed a keen eye for identifying brands on the precipice of massive growth - and I see it in Clio,” said McGuckin. “Sergey has done an unbelievable job building this company, taking it from a unique, never-before-seen idea to one of the fastest-growing companies in the refrigerated bar category, and one of the largest in the grocery store. Over the years, Clio has demonstrated time and time again that it’s ahead of the curve with its incredible product innovations, all of which appeal to a wide, diverse range of consumers. We’re just scratching the surface of our potential, which is why I’m looking forward to helping guide Clio on this next evolution as we continue to scale and grow into a household name.”

Moore has been appointed CMO of Clio Snacks. She has been with the brand for three years and oversees every facet of marketing, from brand strategy to innovation. In her day-to-day role, she leads cross-functional and agency teams to drive widespread awareness by introducing Clio to brand new consumers and turning them into loyalists. Previously, Moore held marketing roles at E&J Gallo Winery where she successfully managed more than 15 multi-million dollar brands within the parent company, including Barefoot Wine & Bubbly and Andre Champagne.

“Clio is growing exceptionally fast, and is quickly becoming a company to watch in this space,” said Julian Steinberg, co-founder and managing partner of Alliance Consumer Growth (ACG) and board member of Clio Snacks. “With his background and experience, John is the perfect choice to scale Clio as we look toward our next phase of growth.”

Clio Snacks has solidified itself as a category disruptor and leader within fresh snacking. Today, Clio is the #1 turning refrigerated bar brand in both units and dollars. Earlier this year, Clio took permissible indulgence to new levels with the launch of several new innovations, including Less-Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars and Granola & Yogurt Parfait Bars. These new products opened the door to new users and usage occasions for Clio, including with sugar-conscious consumers and keto dieters, and breakfast and satiating snack occasions. These products have proven to be highly incremental to the brand. In fact, in retailers where Clio’s entire portfolio is available for purchase, innovation is 92 percent incremental (Walmart, August Internal Data).

Clio’s line of better-for-you snacks are available in grocery stores nationwide in the yogurt and refrigerated bar aisle, including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Target, Vons, Albertsons, Sam’s Club, and more, as well as online at cliosnacks.com.