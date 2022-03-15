The American Bakers Association (ABA) and SNAC International (SNAC) have released their 2021 Salary & Benefits Survey. The nearly 150 pages of data covers company profile information, pay practices, benefits, and pay information for 34 positions from 36 food manufacturers and supplier organizations across the United States and Canada.

The survey features unique data collected from all segments of the baking and snack foods industries, including bread and rolls, potato and tortilla chips, cakes and pies, cookies and crackers, sweet goods, and tortillas. The survey also will include information on corporate, division, and plant management positions with salary broken down by both region and plant size.

“Joining forces with SNAC International for this survey, both of our organizations can offer our respective members complete analysis of current salary and compensation trends in both the baking and snack foods industries,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “With so many workforce changes, this valuable resource will help snack and baking industries prepare budgets, recruit, and retain talent in today’s extremely challenging labor market.”

“For the 2021 Salary & Benefits Survey, we recognized the tight connection between our food manufacturers and their suppliers by including both sectors in the results,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO, SNAC. “The data looks at how organizations implemented competitive hiring practices, adjusted compensation and incentives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided various benefits in addition to salary.”

The data was submitted to and analyzed by the Compdata Survey Practice at Salary.com, a national compensation survey and consulting firm. The last ABA/SNAC International Salary and Benefits Study was published in 2017.

For more information visit https://americanbakers.org or https://snacintl.org/.